Hidden Trendline Channel Project 17 Tool

Hidden Trend Channel Project 17 Tool





It draws multiple Trend Channels with multiple sub-trendlines levels inside the channel for perfectly give you the trader, the crystal clear Trend channels where price trend direction is moving.

Benefits of this Tool

Instantly See and reveal the hidden Trendlines and Trend Channels on your chart with multiple levels of sub-trendlines visualized on chart accurately. you can easily spot ranging market (sideway price channel) boundaries, interesting levels, and perfectly draw trend channels in trending market (inclining or declining price channel with multiple levels of channel boundaries). This is beautiful and useful tool to assist your trading experiences. Customizable 3 Different Timeframe Trend Channels in one chart. In a 5 Minute Chart, you can have M5, M15, M30, H1, or even Daily Trend Channel if you wish. Maximum 3 Timeframe in a chart. If you wish to have more multiple trend channels beyond 3 timeframes, open a new chart of the same Asset Pair, set the Indicator for 3 different TF to your preferred settings. Scalpers, Day Trader, Swing Traders, and all kind of tehnical analyst love using this tool. You don't have to manually draw accurate trend lines each time just to see where the price direction is. This tool do it all, and do it better than you expected. Traders can apply their each unique trading strategies with this tool assistance. You can use this Tool for :

Channel Breakout Strategy, Reversal Trading Strategy, This feature is wildly favorite for a lot of traders. Intra-Channel Price rebound Strategy, Trend following strategy, and many more strategies can benefit from this Tool. Traders can apply their each unique trading strategies with this tool assistance. You can use this Tool for :





The Main feature and best use of this Tool is for price action trend analysis and automated trend channel visualization.





SEE the market trends in different way. Gain more insight and boost confidence for your trading decisions.





This Tool has default settings that is perfectly work for M5 Chart Timeframe. But if you wish to use it on different timeframe, feel free to adjust the Indicator settings





Important. Upon Successful Purchase, message me your email address to get the user guide in details. After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

Watch the Tool tutorials and use case scenarios in my Youtube Channel



Contact me if you have further questions.



Happy Trading ! Watch the Tool tutorials and use case scenarios in my Youtube Channel HERE Contact me if you have further questions.Happy Trading !





This is an Automated Tool for Multi Timeframe Trend Channel Analysis Visualization with Intelligent Range Market, Trending Market, Reversal, Breakout Detection.























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































