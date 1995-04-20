Inside Scalper Pro

Inside Scalper Pro: Trade with Institutional Bias & Precision S/R Zones

Most scalping indicators give you lagging signals in a vacuum. Professionals trade with context: trend bias, key levels, and volume-weighted price. Inside Scalper Pro fuses these three pillars into one seamless, non-repainting visual system, giving you the clarity to scalp like a market insider.

The Professional's Edge, Built Into Your Chart

This isn't just an arrow generator. It's a complete trading environment that automates the critical analysis pros do manually:

  • ✅ Smart Trend Bias via Dynamic Background: The chart itself tells you the trend. A soft green background signals a bullish bias (price above H4 200 EMA), while a soft pink background warns of bearish pressure. Trade with the higher timeframe trend, not against it.

  • ✅ Laser-Accurate, Non-Repainting Support & Resistance: At its core is a robust Williams Fractal detector that automatically draws clean, horizontal S/R lines at significant swing highs and lows. These are the true battle lines where price reacts. Once drawn, they never repaint or disappear.

  • ✅ Visual Fractal Entry/Exit Signals: Get clear Blue Up-Arrows at confirmed fractal supports and Orange Down-Arrows at fractal resistances. Placed with an offset for perfect visibility, these mark the exact candle where a key level is validated.

  • ✅ Institutional Anchor: The Daily VWAP: Overlay the professional's favorite benchmark—the Volume-Weighted Average Price. Gauge whether you're scalping at a premium or discount to the day's fair value. Confluence with a fractal signal near the VWAP is a high-probability setup.

  • ✅ Full Multi-Channel Alert Suite: Never miss a key level break. Get pop-up, sound, email, and push notifications the instant a new major fractal support or resistance forms on the last closed candle.

Why This is Your Scalping Breakthrough:

  • Clutter-Free Discipline: Replaces 4-5 separate indicators (Trend Filter, S/R Drawer, Signal Alerts). One look tells you direction, key levels, and potential reversal points.

  • Context is King: Stops you from taking a buy signal in a strong HTF bearish context (pink background). It enforces higher-probability, trend-aligned scalps.

  • Actionable & Simple: The rules are visual and intuitive. Buy at blue arrows near green S lines with a green background. Sell at orange arrows near red R lines with a pink background.

  • Fully Customizable: Adjust the HTF timeframe, EMA period, fractal lookback, colors, and alerts to match any instrument or personal style.

Who Is This For?

  • Forex & Index Scalpers on M1-M15 timeframes.

  • Day Traders needing clear intraday S/R levels.

  • Price Action Traders who want fractal detection automated.

  • All Traders who believe trading with trend context is non-negotiable.

Move from guesswork to structured, high-context scalping. Inside Scalper Pro provides the framework; you execute with precision.

Inside Scalper Pro v1.02 – Professional Setup Guide

1. Core Philosophy & Logic
The indicator works on a 3-Layer Confirmation System:

  1. Layer 1 (Bias): Analyzes a Higher Timeframe (default H4) using a 200 EMA. Bullish/Bearish bias is shown via chart background color.

  2. Layer 2 (Levels): Scans the last 1,000 bars for valid Williams Fractals to plot the most recent and significant Support/Resistance zones.

  3. Layer 3 (Signals & Confluence): Places arrow signals at fractal points and draws the Daily VWAP. The strongest trades occur when all layers align.

2. Platform & Installation

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 ( .ex4  file).

  • Installation: Fully automatic. Once purchased from the MQL5 Market, the indicator is delivered directly to your MetaTrader platform. You can find it in the "Navigator" window under "Indicators" and simply drag it onto your chart.

3. Understanding the Visual Dashboard

  • Chart Background Color:

    • Very Light Green: BULLISH BIAS. Price on HTF (e.g., H4) is above its 200 EMA. Favor long scalps.

    • Very Light Pink/Pale Red: BEARISH BIAS. Price on HTF is below its 200 EMA. Favor short scalps.

  • Horizontal Lines:

    • Solid Green Lines: Fractal SUPPORT Zones. Price has historically bounced from here.

    • Solid Red Lines: Fractal RESISTANCE Zones. Price has historically reversed from here.

  • Arrow Signals:

    • Blue Up Arrow (Code 233): Appears below a bar that is a confirmed Lower Fractal (Support). A visual cue for a potential long entry zone or exit signal.

    • Orange Down Arrow (Code 234): Appears above a bar that is a confirmed Upper Fractal (Resistance). A visual cue for a potential short entry zone or exit signal.

  • Yellow Dotted Line: The Daily VWAP. The volume-weighted average price for the current trading day. A key dynamic support/resistance.

4. The "Inside Scalper" Trading Strategy (Step-by-Step)

Recommended Timeframes: M15, M30, H1. (For optimal balance between signal quality and noise reduction. Use on M5 or lower with extreme caution.)

A) The High-Probability Setup (Trend-Aligned Pullback):

  1. Check the Bias: Is the background Green (Bullish) or Pink (Bearish)? Only trade in the direction of the bias for the highest probability.

  2. Wait for Pullback: In a Green (Bullish) bias, wait for price to pull down to a Green Support Line and/or the Yellow VWAP.

  3. Confirm the Signal: Look for a Blue Up Arrow to form on the candle that closes at or near this confluence zone.

  4. Execute: Consider a BUY on the close of the arrow candle or open of the next. Place a Stop Loss a few pips below the low of the signal candle or the support zone.

  5. Target: Take profit at the next overhead Red Resistance Line or at a fixed 1:1.5 to 1:3 Risk/Reward ratio.

(Reverse for Bearish bias: Pink background, price rallies to Red Resistance, Orange Down Arrow appears.)

B) The Breakout/Rejection Setup:

  1. Price approaches a strong, tested zone (a thick cluster of lines).

  2. A fractal arrow appears pointing away from the zone (e.g., a strong Blue Up Arrow forming after price breaks and closes above a key resistance).

  3. This can signal a breakout confirmation. A trade in the breakout direction can be considered, using the recently broken zone as logical support for your stop loss.

5. Input Parameters Explained

  • HTF_TF = 240 : The Higher Timeframe for trend bias. 240=H4. Change to 60 for H1 bias, or 1440 for Daily bias.

  • HTF_EMA_Period = 200 : The EMA on the HTF for bias determination. The classic "200 EMA" trend filter.

  • Max_Fractal_Zones = 20 : Limits clutter. Shows the 20 most recent key levels.

  • Lookback_Bars = 1000 : How far back to search for fractals. Increase for more historical levels on higher timeframes.

  • Alert Settings Group: Configure Popup, Sound, Push, and Email alerts for new S/R formations.

6. Pro Tips & Risk Management

  • Patience is Your Edge: The best setups occur when all elements align: Background Bias + Key S/R Level + Fractal Arrow + VWAP Confluence. Wait for these "A+ Trades."

  • VWAP as a Filter: In a strong Bullish bias (green), treat bounces off the VWAP as especially high-quality long setups.

  • Non-Repainting Assurance: Arrows and S/R lines are drawn on the second closed bar of a fractal pattern. They are 100% locked in and will not change, ensuring reliable backtesting and trade analysis.

  • Risk First: Never risk more than 1-2% of your account on a single trade. The indicator provides high-probability opportunities, not guarantees.

  • Avoid Choppy Markets: The system excels in markets with clear trends and momentum. Consider reducing position size or staying out during major news events or extremely flat, range-bound periods.

7. Support
For technical support related to the MQL5 Market purchase or installation, please use the built-in support system on the product page. For trading strategy questions, please refer to this guide and our provided tutorial materials.

DISCLAIMER:

“This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits. Proper risk management is required.”


