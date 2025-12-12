Trade Interface Pro

Trade Interface Pro – The Ultimate Visual Trading Platform for MetaTrader 5

This is a All-In-One Trading Tool, but in general it's a Full Expert Advisor but without automated Trade-Execution

Trade Interface Pro transforms MetaTrader 5 into a fully automated, interactive trading environment, turning every chart into a real-time intelligence terminal. All market analysis, trade execution, and structure visualization happen directly on the chart — instantly, intuitively, and without menus or delays. Every function is accessible via your mouse or keyboard, giving you complete control at your fingertips.

Instant Market Visualization
As you move your mouse, Trade Interface Pro automatically analyzes and draws the full market structure for the current day, week, and month. It plots:

  • Daily, weekly, and monthly Highs and Lows

  • Session Close Levels for Asia, Europe, and New York

  • Breakouts from previous days and weeks

  • First Green / First Red Day detection

  • High-Bull and High-Bear bars

  • Inside Day and Double Inside Day signals

  • Reversal zones and fakeout alerts

  • Dynamic Open Range for each weekday

  • Market-closed breakout markers

  • Supply and demand zones, swing levels, gaps, and price-action structures

Everything is live, precise, and fully automated — no manual measurement or indicators required.

Trade Directly on the Chart
Trade Interface Pro integrates virtual buttons and keyboard shortcuts for immediate trade execution:

  • Open and close positions instantly

  • Close all positions of a symbol with one click

  • Flip trades from long to short (and vice versa) in seconds

  • Fully visual trading panel embedded in the chart

No menus, no extra steps — everything is optimized for speed and efficiency.

Powerful Hotkey Control
Every key on your keyboard becomes a tool:

  • Reset charts and objects with a single press

  • Trigger breakouts, swing detections, and reversal checks

  • Activate multi-day, weekly, and monthly market analysis

  • Draw trendlines, zones, and dynamic rectangles

  • Monitor percentage changes and daily context

  • Execute advanced trading strategies on the fly

Visual Backtesting & Replay Trading
Trade past markets like live with complete chart automation:

  • Automatic drawings work identically on historical charts

  • Daily, weekly, and monthly boxes remain accurate

  • Session structures, swings, and zones are preserved

  • Place, flip, and close trades in replay mode

  • Ideal for strategy development, journaling, and training

Why Traders Choose Trade Interface Pro

  • Saves time on analysis and order placement

  • Provides clean, visual clarity without overload

  • Combines 20+ indicators and tools into one interface

  • Perfect for live trading, replay trading, and strategy testing

  • Intuitive for beginners, lightning-fast for professionals

Trade Interface Pro replaces manual charting, multiple indicators, market profile tools, breakout scanners, reversal and fakeout detection, and multi-timeframe analysis — all in one intelligent, interactive interface that anticipates the market and your next move.

Trade smarter. Analyze faster. See more. Trade Interface Pro — your ultimate visual trading control center for MetaTrader 5.


Trade Interface Pro – Hotkeys Overview

Key Action / Function
ESC Toggle Comment Mode / Delete all buttons & text
SPACE Toggle button mode / Activate mouse drawing - special other functions
L Draw dynamic rectangle based on bar direction and mouse position
Z Draw all Supply/Demand zones & recolor remaining zones
D Quick Reset: clear chart & interface
T Quick Trigger shows daily breakout days long/short
I Draw Inside Day & Inside Week
R Draw Round Numbers / Quarter Levels
V Quick Break In Structure (BIS)
P Quick PARA Analysis
Y Quick 3-Trigger Brackets
X Quick PnD / DnP Text (no rectangle) Additional Session Levels
C Run Full Market Analysis & Setups
3 3-Day Long/Short Check, Gap Areas, HOD/LOD, Reversal Patterns
5 Draw Higher Highs on mouse position
8 Draw PnD Text on mouse position
7 Draw Lower Lows on mouse position
6 Draw DnP Text on mouse position
9 Price Range Minutes Above/Below Quarter Border
0 Sync all charts to same view / Zoom Same-Timeframe Charts
4 Draw 3-Session Higher Highs / Higher Lows
Decimal (KP) Close All Trades on Market
Arrow Down Quick Sell Trade
Arrow Up Quick Buy Trade
TAB Flip open trades Long ↔ Short
F Draw Daily Rect Levels
G Draw Weekly Rect Levels
H Draw Monthly Rect Levels
J Draw Quarterly Rect Levels
K Draw 1-Year Rect Levels
B Draw 5-Year Rect Levels
N Draw 10-Year Rect Levels
M Draw 25-Year Rect Levels
O Draw Open Range (Day / Week / Month / Year depending on period)


KP_9 / KP_8 / KP_7 Market Definition Day 3 / Day 2 / Day 1
KP_6 Screenshot Consolidation
KP_5 Screenshot Short
KP_4 Screenshot Long
KP_3 Draw HOD/LOD Zones
KP_2 Detect Swing Levels (Timeframe)
KP_1 Draw Multi-Bar HH/LL Lines
KP_DIVIDE Draw Monthly Close Price
KP_MULTIPLY Draw Day Structure
Q Get Range Today for All Markets
A Market Analysis
W Draw Currency Flow / Scan CIB Markets
S Toggle Setup Display
E Detect Swings
U Draw Major Swings / 4-Bar Reversals
Left ALT Toggle Dynamic Open Range (activeOR)

