Trade Interface Pro – The Ultimate Visual Trading Platform for MetaTrader 5



This is a All-In-One Trading Tool, but in general it's a Full Expert Advisor but without automated Trade-Execution

Trade Interface Pro transforms MetaTrader 5 into a fully automated, interactive trading environment, turning every chart into a real-time intelligence terminal. All market analysis, trade execution, and structure visualization happen directly on the chart — instantly, intuitively, and without menus or delays. Every function is accessible via your mouse or keyboard, giving you complete control at your fingertips.

Instant Market Visualization

As you move your mouse, Trade Interface Pro automatically analyzes and draws the full market structure for the current day, week, and month. It plots:

Daily, weekly, and monthly Highs and Lows

Session Close Levels for Asia, Europe, and New York

Breakouts from previous days and weeks

First Green / First Red Day detection

High-Bull and High-Bear bars

Inside Day and Double Inside Day signals

Reversal zones and fakeout alerts

Dynamic Open Range for each weekday

Market-closed breakout markers

Supply and demand zones, swing levels, gaps, and price-action structures

Everything is live, precise, and fully automated — no manual measurement or indicators required.

Trade Directly on the Chart

Trade Interface Pro integrates virtual buttons and keyboard shortcuts for immediate trade execution:

Open and close positions instantly

Close all positions of a symbol with one click

Flip trades from long to short (and vice versa) in seconds

Fully visual trading panel embedded in the chart

No menus, no extra steps — everything is optimized for speed and efficiency.

Powerful Hotkey Control

Every key on your keyboard becomes a tool:

Reset charts and objects with a single press

Trigger breakouts, swing detections, and reversal checks

Activate multi-day, weekly, and monthly market analysis

Draw trendlines, zones, and dynamic rectangles

Monitor percentage changes and daily context

Execute advanced trading strategies on the fly

Visual Backtesting & Replay Trading

Trade past markets like live with complete chart automation:

Automatic drawings work identically on historical charts

Daily, weekly, and monthly boxes remain accurate

Session structures, swings, and zones are preserved

Place, flip, and close trades in replay mode

Ideal for strategy development, journaling, and training

Why Traders Choose Trade Interface Pro

Saves time on analysis and order placement

Provides clean, visual clarity without overload

Combines 20+ indicators and tools into one interface

Perfect for live trading, replay trading, and strategy testing

Intuitive for beginners, lightning-fast for professionals

Trade Interface Pro replaces manual charting, multiple indicators, market profile tools, breakout scanners, reversal and fakeout detection, and multi-timeframe analysis — all in one intelligent, interactive interface that anticipates the market and your next move.

Trade smarter. Analyze faster. See more. Trade Interface Pro — your ultimate visual trading control center for MetaTrader 5.





Trade Interface Pro – Hotkeys Overview