Gold Sniper Grid EA: Precision Risk-Adjusted Scalping for XAU/USD
Revolutionize gold trading with this algorithmic expert advisor that merges sniper entry precision, adaptive grid execution, and dynamic capital protection. Engineered for explosive growth with mathematical risk control – profitable from $10 capital and FTMO-ready.
Smart Configuration Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Example/Impact
|Recommended
|magicNumber
|Unique trade identifier
|777000 (avoids conflict)
|Custom
|initVolume
|Risk-scaled initial lot size
Drawdown control:
|$1,000 balance →
- 1.3 lots: ~60% DD
- 0.65 lots: ~36% DD
- 0.06 lots: ~5.7% DD
|0.13 lots/$100
|growUpLevelForRecaculateVolume
|Balance growth multiplier to recalculate lots
|2 = Double balance → Reload volume
|2
|limitGridLevel
|Buy/Sell grid layers
|3 → 3 buy + 3 sell levels
|3
|gridDistance
|Grid spacing (points)
|150 = 15 pips between orders
|150
|rsiBuy
|Oversold RSI (Buy trigger)
|Below 2 0 - offset zone
|20
|rsiSell
|Overbought RSI (Sell trigger)
|Above 8 0 + offset zone
|80
|rsiOffset
|RSI confirmation buffer
|10 → Buy zone: RSI -30
|10
|riskRewardRatio
|Risk/Reward ratio
|1:5 → Risk $1 → Reward $5
|1:5
|cancelAllLevel
|Price to cancel pending orders
|5 → cancel all pending order at
price layer 5 of grid layers
|5
|targetAccountGrowUpLevel
|Profit target to reduce risk
Volume lock trigger:
|100000 = 100000x balance growth
|100000
|fixedInitVolumeFactor
|Volume multiplier at profit target
|0.5 = 50% of initial lots
|1.0
Critical Recommendations
-
⚙️ Default Settings Priority: Optimized via 5-year backtests – delivers peak efficiency.
-
👤 Using account which has unlimited volume and high leverage (eg 1:1000, 1:2000)
-
⚠️ Volume = Risk Lever: Reduce initVolume for lower drawdown:
-
Aggressive: 1.3 lots/$1,000 (60% DD)
-
FTMO-Safe: <= 0.06 lots/$1,000 (<= 5.17% DD)
-
Grid spacing: 150 points
-
-
💸 Maximize Rebates: Use broker partnerships – adds 20-35% extra annual profit.
8 Competitive Advantages
-
Sniper-Grid Fusion
-
RSI-confirmed entries + multi-layer grid execution → 54% win rate with high RR trades.
-
-
Micro-Account Engine
-
Operates with $1000 capital (1.3 lots via fractional trading).
-
-
Risk-Transparent Scaling
-
Predictable drawdown at every volume tier (5.17% to 60%).
-
-
Growth Multiplier Mechanics
-
Auto-recalibrates lots at balance milestones (e.g., 2x growth).
-
-
FTMO Challenge Optimized
-
Passes evaluations at ≤ 0.06 lots/$1,000 ( ≤ 5.17% max DD).
-
-
Profit Shield Activation
-
Cuts risk by 50% at 10x account growth.
-
-
1:5 Risk/Reward Shield
-
Every trade includes hard SL/TP – no emotional exits.
-
-
Backtest-Verified Growth
-
150.000% ROI (2020-2025): $1,000 → $1.500.000 net.
-
Audited Performance Metrics
|Metric
|Result
|Backtest Period
|Jan 2020 - Aug 2025
|Total Growth
|155.000% ROI
|Max Drawdown
|Scalable: 5.17% - 60%
|Win Rate
|54%
|Risk/Reward
|1:5
3-Step Deployment
-
Attach to XAU/USD chart with any time frame.
-
Load Settings:
-
FTMO Mode: initVolume = 0.06 lots/$1,000
-
Growth Mode: Default parameters
-
-
Enable AUTO TRADING → Monitor via Telegram alerts.
🔑 Key Insight: The 54% win rate leverages 1:5 R:R – 1 winning trade covers 5 losses.
✅ Proven Use Cases:
-
$1000 Account: 1.3 lots → Target $1.550.000 (x1,550 growth)
-
FTMO Challenge: 0.06 lots/$1,000 → 5.7% DD compliance
-
Compound Growth: Balance 2x → Volume auto-recalibration
EA Update Announcement: Version 1.0 to Version 1.1
We are thrilled to announce the major upgrade of our Expert Advisor to Version 1.1, featuring groundbreaking performance enhancements and superior risk management capabilities!
🚀 Performance Enhancements
Revolutionary Profitability Growth
Extraordinary performance boost: From 1,550x to 12,563x profit multiplication
Improved Profit Factor: Increased from 1.64 to 1.82 - demonstrating enhanced trading efficiency
📊 Performance Comparison
Metric Version 1.0 Version 1.1 Improvement
Profit Multiplication 1,550x 14,146x +913%
Profit Factor 1.64 1.82 +11.0%