Capital Vault Hybrid Adaptive Trading Engine
- Indicatori
- Deniz Martinov
- Versione: 13.6
- Attivazioni: 5
Institutional Precision. Traffic-Light Simplicity.
80% of retail losses happen in the "Chop."
Most indicators fail because they are blind to context. A Moving Average works in a trend but destroys you in a range. An RSI works in a range but kills you in a trend.
You are trading with static tools in a dynamic, multi-dimensional market.
Capital Vault doesn't guess. It adapts.
We have fused three distinct mathematical schools (MESA, Fractals, and Murrey Math) into a single Intelligent Dashboard. It’s not just an indicator; it’s an Operating System that tells you when to accelerate and when to hit the brakes.
WHAT YOU SEE
A clean Dashboard that eliminates noise and gives you binary execution data:
-
🟢 GREEN BORDER (Trend Mode): Directional inertia confirmed. The system recommends full risk deployment. Attack.
-
🟠 ORANGE BORDER (Range/Chaos): Fractal noise detected. The system alerts you and suggests reducing exposure immediately. Defend.
-
🔴 STRUCTURAL ALERT (Murrey Math): Warns you if you are buying at a Ceiling (8/8) or selling at a Floor (0/8). Avoid Liquidity Traps.
THE MATH ENGINE
While others trade on intuition, you trade on engineering:
1. MESA Adaptability (MAMA/FAMA):
We use the MESA Adaptive Moving Average algorithm. It accelerates during trends and "freezes" during ranges. You enter real moves early and filter out the fake-outs.
2. Fractal Shield (Choppiness Index):
We calculate the market's "fractal dimension" in real-time. If chaos rises (Chop > 61.8), the system knows it before the price spikes.
3. Dynamic Risk Calculator (The Co-Pilot):
Stop calculating lot sizes mentally under pressure. This is where Capital Vault pays for itself.
-
The Dashboard calculates your exact position size based on your equity and structural Stop Loss.
-
Auto-Reduce Feature: If the system detects a dangerous RANGING environment, it automatically cuts the risk recommendation in HALF.
-
It hands you the survival number. You just execute.
User Manual: https://docs.google.com/document/d/14-LLaB8Rz5CZ0AXaOuyRuhPxsSE5gskU3c2ickafNxQ/edit?usp=sharing