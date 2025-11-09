**"Fast Trading Panel 1.0"** is a highly efficient trading tool specifically designed for the MT5 platform. It integrates rapid order placement, intelligent closing, and batch management to provide traders with an ultimate operating experience and professional risk management capabilities.

- **One-Click Fast Ordering**: Supports custom lot sizes and batch orders, allowing instant buying and selling.

- **Real-Time Parameter Adjustment**: Trading parameters take effect immediately without reloading.

- **High-Speed Trading Mode**: Orders execute faster (in just 0.1s), eliminating lag and delays!

- **Independent Stop-Loss & Take-Profit**: Separate settings for buy and sell orders, enabling precise risk control.

- **Batch Order Management**: Modify stop-loss and take-profit levels for all positions with one click.

- **Smart Price Validation**: Smart Price Validation: Automatically validates stop-loss and take-profit price levels to prevent misconfigurations.

- **Selective Closing**: Supports closing only profitable or losing positions, providing flexible position control.

- **Intelligent Reverse System**: Features loss/profit reverse functionality for automatic reverse position opening.

- **Dual Confirmation Mechanism**: Full closing requires secondary confirmation to prevent accidental operations.

**One-time purchase, lifetime benefits.** Not only does it improve trading efficiency, but it also protects your capital through better risk management.

PS:

Click the language switch button at the bottom right corner!

Leave your suggestions - I'll continuously adopt and improve!