Close all trades with push of a button

CloseAllOrders Protected EA

One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets

Overview

This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures only specified account numbers can run the EA.

Because every second counts for us traders, and instead of closing trade after trade and watching the price reverse under market pressure, this EA saves you from all that.

Key Features

Three Customizable Buttons Close ALL Trades Close WIN Trades Close LOSS Trades

Button size, corner anchor, and X/Y offset are fully configurable in the Inputs panel.

Account-Currency Profit/Loss Targets Define a single total floating profit or loss target (e.g. 100 EUR, 200 USD). When your aggregate P/L reaches the target, the EA auto-closes all positions and resets the internal limit to zero—preventing repeated triggers.

Built-In License Protection Restricts operation to the account number(s) you specify. If the user leaves the account field blank or enters an unauthorized number, the EA refuses to start.

Instant Demo Version Included A separate “Demo” build removes the license check, allowing anyone to trial every feature immediately without entering an account number.

Clean, Plug-and-Play Setup Compile the EX4/EX5 and drag the EA onto your chart—no code edits required. All settings are handled via the Inputs dialog. English-language labels and an About tab linking to your MQL5 profile and Telegram channel.



Benefits for Buyers

Speed & Convenience : Close positions in one click—no more manual trade list scrolling.

Currency-Aware Targets : Set limits in your account currency without manual conversion.

Peace of Mind : License protection ensures only paying customers can use your EA.

Risk Management : Auto-close at predefined P/L levels adds an extra safety layer.

Easy Demo Access: Provide the Demo EX4/EX5 for prospects to test immediately.

Use this package to present your EA confidently on the MQL5 Market.



