HedgeGold EZ
- Experts
- Muhammad Ilyas Bin Hamzah
- Versione: 3.8
- Attivazioni: 5
HedgeGold v3.8 – Smart Hedge Chain Strategy by eilyaz zenza
HedgeGold is a robust, trend-following Expert Advisor that employs a dynamic hedge-chain mechanism to manage risk and capture market movements across major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD).
Using an EMA50 filter, the EA only opens trades in the direction of the trend. When a position is open, it automatically places counter-directional hedge orders at predefined intervals, creating a resilient grid that adapts to price volatility. All orders include unique chain identifiers and your name for full transparency.
✅ Key Features:
- Trend-based entry (EMA50 filter)
- Multi-chain hedge system (up to 5 concurrent chains)
- Configurable risk per chain (1% default)
- Full weekly trading schedule support
- Minimalist black dashboard with real-time stats
- Every order labeled: " - eilyaz zenza"
⚠️ Important Requirements:
- Account Type: Cent account only
- Minimum Deposit: $50 USD
- Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 lots (auto-calculated or fixed)
This EA is optimized for Cent accounts where 1 lot = 1,000 units (not 100,000). It is not compatible with Netting accounts and requires a Hedging-enabled trading environment.
💡 Note: Do not use on Standard accounts — the risk model and hedge logic are calibrated specifically for Cent account leverage and lot sizing.
🔒 Why Cent Account Only?
- The EA’s hedge chain scales position sizes (0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04…), which is safe on a $50 Cent account due to smaller contract sizes.
- On Standard accounts, the same logic would risk excessive margin, leading to stop-outs.
- The minimum $50 deposit ensures sufficient buffer for the full 8-level hedge chain under normal volatility.