HedgeGold EZ

HedgeGold v3.8 – Smart Hedge Chain Strategy by eilyaz zenza

HedgeGold is a robust, trend-following Expert Advisor that employs a dynamic hedge-chain mechanism to manage risk and capture market movements across major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD).

Using an EMA50 filter, the EA only opens trades in the direction of the trend. When a position is open, it automatically places counter-directional hedge orders at predefined intervals, creating a resilient grid that adapts to price volatility. All orders include unique chain identifiers and your name for full transparency.

✅ Key Features:

Trend-based entry (EMA50 filter)

Multi-chain hedge system (up to 5 concurrent chains)

Configurable risk per chain (1% default)

Full weekly trading schedule support

Minimalist black dashboard with real-time stats

Every order labeled: " - eilyaz zenza"

⚠️ Important Requirements:

Account Type : Cent account only

: Minimum Deposit : $50 USD

: Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 lots (auto-calculated or fixed)

This EA is optimized for Cent accounts where 1 lot = 1,000 units (not 100,000). It is not compatible with Netting accounts and requires a Hedging-enabled trading environment.

💡 Note: Do not use on Standard accounts — the risk model and hedge logic are calibrated specifically for Cent account leverage and lot sizing.

🔒 Why Cent Account Only?