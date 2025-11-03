Steve Mauro BTMM Average Daily Range

❓ What does this do?

✅ This indicator show the ADR and 3xADR on the chart. It is used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method.

✅ It also mark the ADR High and ADR Low as vertical line segments.

❓ What improvement does this indicator offer?

✅ The original version provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is the first adaptation for MetaTrader5.

✅ Highly optimized for computing resources. It does not affect your computer's performance at all.