Steve Mauro BTMM Average Daily Range
- Indicatori
- Lan Pham
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
❓ What does this do?
✅ This indicator show the ADR and 3xADR on the chart. It is used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method.
✅ It also mark the ADR High and ADR Low as vertical line segments.
❓ What improvement does this indicator offer?
✅ The original version provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is the first adaptation for MetaTrader5.
✅ Highly optimized for computing resources. It does not affect your computer's performance at all.
