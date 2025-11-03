BTMM Average Daily Range
- What does this do?
🠖 This indicator show the ADR and 3xADR on the chart. It is used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method.
🠖 It also mark the ADR High and ADR Low as vertical line segments.
- What improvement does this indicator offer?
🠖 The original version provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is the first adaptation for MetaTrader5.
🠖 Highly optimized for computing resources. It does not affect your computer's performance at all.
