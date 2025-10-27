Want to improve the efficiency of your Forex trading? We present a multi-currency Expert Advisor—an innovative solution for successful and automated trading with multiple currency pairs simultaneously.

Our multi-currency Expert Advisor will provide you with the following benefits:



1. Portfolio Diversification: Open trades on multiple currency pairs simultaneously to reduce risks and increase potential profits.



2. Automated Trading: Forget about the human factor—the Expert Advisor will execute trades strictly according to the specified parameters.



3. Flexible Settings: Customize the Expert Advisor to your needs, defining various strategies and risk levels.

All the parameters necessary for the most intuitive and simple operation are preset by default and already built into the Expert Advisor's code. The Expert Advisor simultaneously analyzes multiple entry points on different timeframes and selects one to open in the market based on the risk level.



Key Features:

1. Customizable Strategies.



2. Backtesting. The robot allows users to test their strategies on historical data to evaluate their effectiveness before implementing them in live trading.

3. Real-time monitoring. Traders can track the robot's performance in real time and make adjustments as needed.

4. Risk management. The robot includes features for setting stop-loss and take-profit levels for effective risk management.

5. Multi-asset support. The robot can trade a variety of financial instruments.



How to use the Golden Algorithm robot:

1. Download and install. Users need to download the robot file and install it on their MetaTrader 4 platform.

2. Set parameters. Define trading parameters, such as lot size, acceptable risk level, and strategy settings.

3. Backtesting. Test the robot's performance using historical data to ensure it meets your trading goals.

4. Activate the robot. If you are satisfied with the backtesting results, activate the robot to begin automated trading.



Recommendations:

No grid/No martingale/No risky money management.

Currency pair: Any

Timeframe: Any

Account type: Any



Risk warning:



Before purchasing the Golden Algorithm, understand the associated risks.

Past results are not a guarantee of future profitability (the EA may also incur losses).

The backtests shown (e.g., in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.

This strategy will always use a stop-loss, but SL execution remains dependent on your broker.