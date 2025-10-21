Goldstar Extreme Gold Trend Trading EA

The Goldstar Extreme Gold Trend Trading EA works using moving averages to check the current gold trend and when price goes above the 5 smooth moving average, trade positions are opened. This EA is a premium version assuch, it has six take profit levels. Upon each right conditions, six trade positions are openned and depending on how far price moves, a dynamic stop loss is called into action. This EA reqiures large capital since six take profit levels are triggered. It requires enough time to build your capital up.
Goldstar Gold Trend Trading EA
Edward Berko
Experts
The Goldstar Gold Trend trading EA uses moving averages to gauge the direction of the trend of gold on a particular timeframe and if the conditions for buying or selling are met,one or two positions are opened depending on the settings in the EA. The EA strongest advantage is when the trend is above the 5 smooth moving average. The EA can work anytime and any day depending on the parameters in the EA settings. The EA can trade synthetics and other forex pairs with the right settings except gold
