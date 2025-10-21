Goldstar Extreme Gold Trend Trading EA
The Goldstar Extreme Gold Trend Trading EA works using moving averages to check the current gold trend and when price goes above the 5 smooth moving average, trade positions are opened. This EA is a premium version assuch, it has six take profit levels. Upon each right conditions, six trade positions are openned and depending on how far price moves, a dynamic stop loss is called into action. This EA reqiures large capital since six take profit levels are triggered. It requires enough time to build your capital up.