SMC Trend Momentum Signal Line
- Indicatori
- Mike Markgraf
- Versione: 1.1
SMC Trend Momentum Signal Line
SMC Trend Momentum Signal Line is an MT5 indicator that draws a smoothed on-chart line and colors it in real time: lime for positive momentum, tomato for negative, derived from the “SMC Trend Momentum” subwindow oscillator. This gives you immediate momentum direction directly in the main chart.
Note: You must purchase the “SMC Trend Momentum” to see the line. The SMC Trend Momentum Signal Line is and will remain free of charge for you.
Discover more here:
🎃 Halloween Special: Only $35 ! (For a limited time only) 👻
- SMC Trend Momentum - https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/154093?source=Site
- SMC Trend Momentum Signal Line -https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/154097?source=Site
- SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag – https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/153273?source=Site
- SMC Donchian Trend Breakout – https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/153386?source=Site
- SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Trend Painter – https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/153477?source=Site
- SMC Donchian PD Overlay Signals – https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/153486?source=Site
- SMC Donchian CandleBlend – https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/153501?source=Site
- SMC Donchian Suite – https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/153190?source=Site
- SMC Donchian Regime Breakout – https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/153398?source=Site
- Half Life HoldTime - https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/153484?source=Site
Key Features
- Colored On-Chart Line
Single main-chart line using a two-color palette: lime (buy/≥0) and tomato (sell/<0).
- Minimalist Color Logic
Green when the oscillator is ≥ 0, else red. If the oscillator briefly returns EMPTY_VALUE, the previous value is used to keep coloring stable.
- Selectable Baseline
SMA, EMA, or WMA over either Close or HL2; period is configurable.
- Automatic Oscillator Discovery
Locates the subwindow indicator by INDICATOR_SHORTNAME (default: “SMC Trend Momentum”). Until detected, a temporary price-change heuristic provides neutral interim coloring.
- Clean Visuals
Implemented as DRAW_COLOR_LINE, solid style, width 2 — clear and unobtrusive.
How It Works
- The line is computed via a chosen smoothing method (SMA/EMA/WMA) over Close or HL2.
- The indicator searches for the “SMC Trend Momentum” in a subwindow by short name and reads buffer 0 via CopyBuffer.
- Per bar: if the oscillator value (with fallback to last valid value) is ≥ 0, color is green; otherwise red.
- If the oscillator isn’t available yet, the color temporarily follows the sign of the latest price change until the oscillator is found.
Disclaimer
This tool is for visualization and analysis only. It does not provide investment advice or solicit trading. Trading involves substantial risk; loss of capital is possible. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use at your own risk and seek independent professional advice when needed.