VolumeTracker4X
- Indicatori
- Oclair Gallacini Prado
- Versione: 1.6
- Attivazioni: 5
VolumeTracker 4X – High-Volume Candle & VWAP
Main Description:
VolumeTracker 4X automatically identifies the highest-volume candle of the day in the Forex market and calculates the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) from that candle.
It draws dynamic channels based on the high and low prices from the highest-volume candle to the current candle, helping you visualize key support and resistance areas.
Created for traders who want more precise decisions using real trading volume as a reference.
Key Benefits:
- Automatically detects the most relevant candle of the day.
- Calculates the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) to identify value zones.
- Draws dynamic channels showing highs and lows from the highest-volume candle.
- Helps identify critical support and resistance levels.
- Fully adjustable to different Forex timeframes.
- Supports more precise entry and exit planning based on real volume.