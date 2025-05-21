Colored MACD Indicator
- Indicatori
- Claudio Jean-claude Spillmann
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
A beutiful, multi colored MACD indicator.
It offers the possibility to change the colors of the "main line" and the "signal line" and uses four different colors for the "histogram"
It also returns the buffer-values from the "main line", "signal line", "histogram" and "color" to acess it from an EA
If you need some changes, or additional buffers -> send me a message
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.