Daily Bias Pro

Dual-TF Daily Bias Dashboard — Serious Day Trading Companion

Trade the day with clarity.
Dual-TF Daily Bias Dashboard gives you a crisp, at-a-glance read of the intraday directional bias using a robust, dual-timeframe engine (H1 + M15). It also shows a single London→NY trading window so you instantly know when to engage and when to stand down. This is an add-on tool to keep you disciplined: buy when the bias aligns bullish, sell when it aligns bearish, or don’t trade when conditions are mixed.

Built for serious day traders who want one high-quality trade idea per day—or none when it’s not there.

What it does

  • Dual-Timeframe Bias (H1 + M15): A structured read of the day’s directional bias for higher confidence and fewer forced trades.

  • London→NY Trading Window: Visual session markers so you focus only during the active part of the day.

  • Clear Action Line:

    • Look for buys when both timeframes align bullish

    • Look for sells when both align bearish

    • Don’t trade when mixed

    • Wait if outside trading hours

  • Clean, Lightweight Panel: No clutter; just the essentials to make fast, confident decisions.

How to use it (recommended workflow)

  1. Wait for bias to clearly read Bullish or Bearish (if mixed → stand by).

  2. Trade only during the trading window (London→NY). If it’s outside the window → Wait.

  3. Refine entries manually using your own price action tools:

    • Look for Order Blocks or Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on M15 or M5 for precise entries and risk placement.

  4. Manage risk as usual (pre-defined SL/TP, partials, and trade invalidation).

This indicator is not a signal generator. It’s a discipline and context tool that helps you choose the right side—or choose not to trade at all.

Why traders like it

  • Filters out noise: Prevents counter-trend and boredom trades.

  • Saves time: Clear bias + clear window = faster decisions.

  • Fits any strategy: Works alongside your OB/FVG playbook, ICT-style entries, or classic PA.

Inputs & Customization

  • Panel: Position, size, padding, and colors.

  • Trading Window: Enable/disable session lines; define your GMT offset (default +3); customize line style.

  • No parameter overload: Sensible defaults that you can adapt in seconds.

Best practices

  • Treat the dashboard as your first filter (direction + timing).

  • Let M15/M5 OB or FVG provide the entry trigger and SL logic.

  • If the bias flips or becomes mixed, don’t force it—capital preservation wins.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (indicator).

  • Symbols/Timeframes: Works on any symbol; bias engine uses H1 + M15 internally.

  • Performance: Lightweight; safe to keep on your primary day-trading chart.

Disclaimer

This product provides market context, not investment advice. Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo and use proper risk management.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Valkyrie Scalper
Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Note: Talk to me for broker timing configuration because some brokers may have different time offset. EA will not work well with some of the brokers like Exness . Valkyrie GBPUSD  is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the GBPUSD . It combines multiple confirmations , a unique good  risk-to-reward structure , and strict trade timing to deliver consistent performance. Key Features Built with many confirmations for safe and precise entries. Designed exclusively f
Valkyrie Gold Digger
Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Special Offer: Current Price $150 Valkyrie XAUUSD M30 – Smart Money Concept Powered EA Use 0 in the GMT time offset if your broker timezone is +3. Modify if your broker is above or below +3. Make sure you use the right lot size as per to your broker's given leverage to see trades. The EA may   not work with some brokers   due to execution differences. This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minutes timeframe , built on advanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) principl
Valkyrie USDJPY
Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Valkyrie USDJPY – Special Launch Price! Special Price 50 USD Valkyrie USDJPY – Precision. Safety. Consistency. Valkyrie USDJPY is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who value stability, safety, and consistent growth . It has been thoroughly tested and proven since 2020 , maintaining a 100% win rate for 5 years .  Key Features: Proven Performance : Unbroken 100% win rate since 2020 . Safe & Transparent : No Martingale No Grid No Arbitrage No Hidden Risky Strategies Best Pair
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt