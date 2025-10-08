Risk Wizard

RiskManager is a simple yet powerful script for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders calculate the optimal lot size for every trade. By entering your desired risk amount and stop loss in pips, RiskManager instantly calculates the correct lot size using live market prices. This ensures you never risk more than you intend, making your trading safer and more consistent.

Importance: Proper risk management is essential for long-term trading success. RiskManager takes the guesswork out of position sizing, helping you protect your capital and trade with confidence. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, this tool makes risk control easy and efficient—directly on your chart.









