Atrion Skyline Trading EA
- Experts
- Peat Winch
- Versione: 1.2
- Attivazioni: 5
Atrion Skyline Trading EA
Overview
An automated trading system (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5.
It combines a moving average (MA) based entry condition with a trailing stop mechanism derived from the Average True Range (ATR).
The EA is intended as an example of how a moving average signal can be combined with a volatility-based stop management method.
Operation Logic
Entry Signal (Moving Average):
-
A configurable Moving Average is used as the entry condition.
-
Buy and Sell decisions are based on the direction of the MA and the applied price.
-
Parameters such as period, method (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA), and applied price (close, open, median, etc.) are adjustable.
Trade Management:
-
The EA does not include advanced position sizing models.
-
Trades are opened with a fixed lot size determined by the broker or the user.
ATR Trailing Stop:
-
Stop Loss is updated dynamically according to market volatility.
-
The trailing distance is calculated as ATR × Multiplier.
-
For Buy positions, SL is placed below the current Bid.
-
For Sell positions, SL is placed above the current Ask.
-
The Stop Loss is modified only if the new level is more favorable than the previous one.
Input Parameters
Expert Settings
-
Expert_MagicNumber: Unique identifier for trades placed by this EA.
-
Expert_EveryTick: Check signals on every tick or only on bar close.
Signal (Moving Average) Settings
-
Inp_Signal_MA_Period – Period of the MA (default 12).
-
Inp_Signal_MA_Shift – Shift of the MA (default 6).
-
Inp_Signal_MA_Method – Method (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).
-
Inp_Signal_MA_Applied – Applied price (close, open, median, etc.).
ATR Trailing Settings
-
Inp_ATR_Period – ATR calculation period (default 14).
-
Inp_ATR_Multiplier – Multiplier for trailing stop distance (default 2.0).
Signals
-
Buy: When the MA condition points upward.
-
Sell: When the MA condition points downward.
-
Trailing Stop:
-
Buy → SL = Current Bid − ATR × Multiplier
-
Sell → SL = Current Ask + ATR × Multiplier
-
Application
-
Markets: Can be applied to forex, commodities, indices, or crypto instruments.
-
Timeframes: Works on any timeframe.
-
Style: The EA uses a trend-following entry combined with volatility-based stop management.
Installation Guide
-
Copy the file ExpertMAATR.ex5 into MQL5 → Experts.
-
Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel.
-
Open a chart and attach the EA.
-
Enable Algo Trading in MT5.
-
Configure input parameters as required.