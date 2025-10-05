Atrion Skyline Trading EA

Atrion Skyline Trading EA

Overview

An automated trading system (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5.
It combines a moving average (MA) based entry condition with a trailing stop mechanism derived from the Average True Range (ATR).
The EA is intended as an example of how a moving average signal can be combined with a volatility-based stop management method.

Operation Logic

Entry Signal (Moving Average):

  • A configurable Moving Average is used as the entry condition.

  • Buy and Sell decisions are based on the direction of the MA and the applied price.

  • Parameters such as period, method (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA), and applied price (close, open, median, etc.) are adjustable.

Trade Management:

  • The EA does not include advanced position sizing models.

  • Trades are opened with a fixed lot size determined by the broker or the user.

ATR Trailing Stop:

  • Stop Loss is updated dynamically according to market volatility.

  • The trailing distance is calculated as ATR × Multiplier.

  • For Buy positions, SL is placed below the current Bid.

  • For Sell positions, SL is placed above the current Ask.

  • The Stop Loss is modified only if the new level is more favorable than the previous one.

Input Parameters

Expert Settings

  • Expert_MagicNumber: Unique identifier for trades placed by this EA.

  • Expert_EveryTick: Check signals on every tick or only on bar close.

Signal (Moving Average) Settings

  • Inp_Signal_MA_Period – Period of the MA (default 12).

  • Inp_Signal_MA_Shift – Shift of the MA (default 6).

  • Inp_Signal_MA_Method – Method (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).

  • Inp_Signal_MA_Applied – Applied price (close, open, median, etc.).

ATR Trailing Settings

  • Inp_ATR_Period – ATR calculation period (default 14).

  • Inp_ATR_Multiplier – Multiplier for trailing stop distance (default 2.0).

Signals

  • Buy: When the MA condition points upward.

  • Sell: When the MA condition points downward.

  • Trailing Stop:

    • Buy → SL = Current Bid − ATR × Multiplier

    • Sell → SL = Current Ask + ATR × Multiplier

Application

  • Markets: Can be applied to forex, commodities, indices, or crypto instruments.

  • Timeframes: Works on any timeframe.

  • Style: The EA uses a trend-following entry combined with volatility-based stop management.

Installation Guide

  1. Copy the file ExpertMAATR.ex5 into MQL5 → Experts.

  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel.

  3. Open a chart and attach the EA.

  4. Enable Algo Trading in MT5.

  5. Configure input parameters as required.


Altri dall’autore
Liquidity Sweep Detector
Peat Winch
Indicatori
Liquidity Sweep Detector – Detailed Description and Installation Guide Overview Liquidity Sweep Detector is a powerful and versatile technical indicator designed to help traders identify stop hunts and liquidity grabs across any financial instrument and timeframe. Stop hunts occur when price temporarily breaches key swing highs or lows, triggering stop-loss orders from retail traders, before reversing direction. By visually highlighting these events, this indicator allows traders to better unde
Quantified Trendline Strength
Peat Winch
Indicatori
Quantified Trendline Strength (QTS) is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5. It automatically detects trendlines based on swing highs and lows and evaluates them according to predefined criteria. The indicator helps users to see support and resistance levels directly on the chart in a systematic way. Algorithm Logic The indicator scans historical bars within the chosen lookback period. Swing points are identified by comparing highs and lows with neighboring bars. Trendlines are drawn when two or
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione