Momentum Confluence Zone
- Indicatori
- Peat Winch
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Momentum Confluence Zone (MCZ) – MetaTrader 5 Indicator
Overview
Momentum Confluence Zone is a custom chart indicator for MetaTrader 5.
It calculates dynamic price zones using a combination of moving average, volatility, and momentum measures. The indicator aims to assist traders in observing areas where price behavior and momentum interact.
Operation Logic
The indicator uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as a reference.
Dynamic zones are calculated above and below the EMA using the Average True Range (ATR) and a user-defined multiplier.
Momentum is calculated as the rate of price change over a configurable period.
-
A confluence value combines momentum strength, price position relative to zones, and tick volume changes.
Signals
Optional arrows indicate potential price interest areas based on momentum and confluence.
Buy signal: price near or below the lower zone with upward momentum.
Sell signal: price near or above the upper zone with downward momentum.
The signals are visual cues and do not imply guaranteed outcomes.
Indicator Type
Chart Overlay
Displays EMA, dynamic zones, momentum (optional), and signals on the price chart.
Input Parameters
EMA period
ATR period and multiplier for zone width
Momentum period and threshold
Show or hide Buy/Sell signals
Show or hide momentum line
Recommended Usage
Can be applied to forex, commodities, indices, and crypto symbols.
Works on any timeframe.
Intended as a tool to observe price levels and momentum interactions, which can be used together with other technical analysis methods.
Installation
Copy the compiled file MomentumConfluenceZone.ex5 into MQL5 → Indicators.
Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel.
Attach the indicator to a chart and configure input parameters.