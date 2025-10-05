Atrion Skyline Trading EA

Quantified Trendline Strength (QTS) is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5. It automatically detects trendlines based on swing highs and lows and evaluates them according to predefined criteria. The indicator helps users to see support and resistance levels directly on the chart in a systematic way. Algorithm Logic The indicator scans historical bars within the chosen lookback period. Swing points are identified by comparing highs and lows with neighboring bars. Trendlines are drawn when two or