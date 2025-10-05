SimpleCustomBox
- Indicatori
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
SimpleCustomBox – MT5 Session Box & High/Low Lines Indicator
Overview:
SimpleCustomBox is a powerful and easy-to-use trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to visually highlight specific trading sessions on your chart. Define custom time ranges, instantly see the session's high and low, and make smarter trading decisions with clear visual boundaries. Perfect for day traders, scalpers, and anyone who relies on intraday price patterns.
Key Features:
-
Custom Time Sessions: Highlight any time range on your chart (e.g., 02:00 – 06:00) with a colored rectangle.
-
Dynamic Session Boxes: Automatically updates each day and supports displaying multiple past days for historical analysis.
-
High/Low Lines: Draws the top and bottom of the session range as lines extending to a user-defined time (e.g., until 14:00).
-
Customizable Visuals: Adjust box color, line color, line width, and line style (solid, dashed, dotted).
-
Automatic Updates: Boxes and lines are updated in real-time, reflecting the latest price action without manual adjustments.
-
Clean Chart Management: When the indicator is removed, all session boxes and high/low lines are automatically deleted.
Benefits:
-
Quickly identify session ranges and volatility zones.
-
Enhance your day trading strategies with precise visual markers.
-
Simplify analysis with fully customizable visuals to suit your trading style.
-
Analyze multiple past days in seconds without manual plotting.
Settings Overview:
|Parameter
|Description
|StartHour , StartMinute
|Start of the session box
|EndHour , EndMinute
|End of the session box
|BoxColor
|Color of the session rectangle
|ShowPastDays
|Enable display of previous sessions
|ShowHighLowLines
|Enable high/low lines of the session
|LineEndHour
|Hour until high/low lines extend
|LineColor
|Color of the high/low lines
|LineWidth
|Width of the high/low lines
|HighLowLineStyle
|Style of the lines (solid, dash, dot, etc.)