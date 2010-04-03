Strivex Algo Supply Demand Indikator

📊 Strivex Supply/Demand Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Strivex Supply/Demand Indicator automatically detects key supply and demand zones, marks market structure breaks (BOS), and alerts the trader in real time.
A special feature: The zones remain visible even if you change the chart timeframe. For example, you can display H1 zones on an M15 chart without them being redrawn or lost.


🚀 Key Features

  • Automatic zone detection based on swing highs and lows
  • Clear chart display – only the most recent zones are kept, older ones are hidden
  • Proximity filter – prevents overlapping or clustered zones
  • Break of Structure (BOS) – clear trend change signals
  • Swing labels (HH/HL/LH/LL) – optional for market structure analysis
  • Alerts – Popup, Push, or E-Mail notifications


⚙️ Input Parameters

Input Parameter (as shown in MT5)

Description

Timeframe for zone detection

The timeframe in which supply/demand zones are calculated (e.g. H1, H4, D1). Zones of this timeframe remain visible even if you switch the chart timeframe.

Enable/disable drawing of zones

Turns the display of zones in the chart on or off.

Show HH/LH/HL/LL labels

Displays optional market structure labels (Higher High, Lower High, Higher Low, Lower Low).

Length for swing high/low

Number of candles left/right used for swing detection.

Minimum zone height in points

Minimum size of a zone in points – smaller zones are ignored.

Number of zones to keep

Maximum number of zones displayed simultaneously.

Number of visible BoS lines

Maximum number of Break of Structure lines shown at once.

Enable/disable proximity filter

Enables or disables the proximity filter for zones.

Minimum point distance

Maximum point distance for zones to be considered "too close."

Color for supply zones

Color of supply zones (e.g. red).

Color for demand zones

Color of demand zones (e.g. green).

Color for zone text

Color of zone text labels.

Color for HH/LH/HL/LL labels

Color for swing labels.

Color for BoS line

Color of BOS lines.

Line width for BoS

Line thickness for BOS lines.

Line type for BoS

Line style (solid, dashed, dotted, etc.).

Enable touch alerts

Alert when price first touches a zone.

Enable pre-alerts

Warning when price approaches a zone.

Pre-alert point distance

Distance in points at which pre-alerts are triggered.

Min bars between same alert

Minimum number of bars between repeated alerts (spam protection).

Pop-up alert

Standard MT5 popup alert window.

E-Mail

E-Mail notification (requires SMTP setup).

Push Notification

Push notification to MT5 mobile app (MetaQuotes ID required).

E-Mail Subject for touch alerts

Subject line for E-Mails triggered by zone touch.

E-Mail Subject for pre-alerts

Subject line for E-Mails triggered by pre-alerts.


📲 Setting up Push Notifications

  1. In MetaTrader 5, open Tools → Options → Notifications
  2. Check Enable Push Notifications
  3. Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the mobile MT5 app
  4. Press Test to confirm
  5. In the indicator, set Push Notification = true

➡️ You will now receive signals directly on your smartphone.


📧 Setting up E-Mail Notifications

  1. In MetaTrader 5, open Tools → Options → Email
  2. Check Enable
  3. Enter your SMTP server details (e.g. Gmail, GMX, Outlook)
  4. Send a test mail to confirm
  5. In the indicator, set E-Mail = true
  6. Customize subject lines if desired

➡️ You will now receive immediate email notifications whenever a zone is touched or approached.


Conclusion

With the Strivex Supply/Demand Indicator, you trade supply and demand zones in a structured, clear, and professional way.
Thanks to automatic zone detection, BOS signals, and flexible notifications, you always stay in control – whether at your desk or on the go.


📌 Note

The default settings of the indicator are optimized for the Nasdaq 100.
When using it on other markets (e.g. DAX, S&P500, Forex or commodities), you should especially adjust the point-based parameters:

  • Minimum zone height in points

  • Minimum point distance (proximity filter)

  • Pre-alert point distance

Adapting these values to the market is essential to achieve the best performance.

 


