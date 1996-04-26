Smart TP Manager
- Griffin Muchina
Smart Tp Manager – Profit & Loss Closure Expert Advisor for MT5
Smart Tp Manager is a powerful yet lightweight Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built to help traders enforce discipline and protect profits with zero guesswork. Whether you’re managing a single strategy or multiple EAs, Smart Tp Manager ensures your trades close exactly when your profit or loss thresholds are reached — automatically and without hesitation.
Key Features
Automated Profit & Loss Closure – Instantly closes all trades when your predefined profit target or loss limit is hit.
Magic Number Filtering – Set a specific Magic Number to manage only trades from a particular EA or strategy, leaving other positions untouched.
- Live Performance Dashboard – On-chart display shows:
Running profit/loss in real time
Account equity and balance
Total running lot size for the applied symbol
Flexible Application – Works on any symbol, any timeframe, and with any broker.
Simple Setup – Just set your profit/loss levels and optional Magic Number, attach to a chart, and let it run.
Why Traders Choose Smart TP Manager
Eliminates emotional decision-making by enforcing your trading plan automatically.
Perfect for managing multiple strategies without interfering with unrelated trades.
Saves time by monitoring all positions in the background.
Gives instant visual feedback on account performance.
Ideal For
Traders running multiple EAs who need Magic Number-based trade control.
Risk-conscious traders who want strict loss protection.
-
Anyone looking for a set-and-forget trade management solution.