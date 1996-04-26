Smart TP Manager

Smart Tp Manager – Profit & Loss Closure Expert Advisor for MT5

Smart Tp Manager is a powerful yet lightweight Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built to help traders enforce discipline and protect profits with zero guesswork. Whether you’re managing a single strategy or multiple EAs, Smart Tp Manager ensures your trades close exactly when your profit or loss thresholds are reached — automatically and without hesitation.

Key Features

  • Automated Profit & Loss Closure – Instantly closes all trades when your predefined profit target or loss limit is hit.

  • Magic Number Filtering – Set a specific Magic Number to manage only trades from a particular EA or strategy, leaving other positions untouched.

  • Live Performance Dashboard – On-chart display shows:

    • Running profit/loss in real time

    • Account equity and balance

    • Total running lot size for the applied symbol

  • Flexible Application – Works on any symbol, any timeframe, and with any broker.

  • Simple Setup – Just set your profit/loss levels and optional Magic Number, attach to a chart, and let it run.

Why Traders Choose Smart TP Manager

  • Eliminates emotional decision-making by enforcing your trading plan automatically.

  • Perfect for managing multiple strategies without interfering with unrelated trades.

  • Saves time by monitoring all positions in the background.

  • Gives instant visual feedback on account performance.

Ideal For

  • Traders running multiple EAs who need Magic Number-based trade control.

  • Risk-conscious traders who want strict loss protection.

  • Anyone looking for a set-and-forget trade management solution.



