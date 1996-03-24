GoldSURGE MT5 – Gold Expert Advisor

🚀 Professional EA for XAUUSD

GoldSURGE MT5 v3.01 is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD).

It combines 60+ optimized strategies, strict risk management, and high-performance execution tailored for Gold’s unique market conditions.

✨ Main Features

✅ 60+ pre-configured strategies for XAUUSD

✅ Multi-timeframe operation: M5, M15, M20, M30, H1

✅ Advanced technical filters (MA, RSI, MACD, ADX, ATR, Bollinger, Stochastic, LWMA)

✅ Strict risk controls – fixed SL/TP, % risk per trade, max trades limit

✅ Optimized execution with 70% fewer API calls

✅ Built-in news filter & trading hours control





📊 Trading Modes (Automatically Adjusts)

Day Trading Mode

Timeframes: M5, M15, M20, M30, H1

Target: 200–750 pips

Stop Loss: 300–750 pips

Focus: Trend following with momentum confirmation





⚙️ Settings & Risk Management

Lot size: Fixed (0.01) or %-based (1% per trade)

Max trades: 1 (configurable)

Close opposite positions: Enabled

News filter: High, Medium, Low impact events

Trading hours: 10:00 – 22:00 (GMT+2)





⚙️ Installation

Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) 5min chart in your MT5 terminal.

(Additional timeframes initialize in the background automatically) Configure your preferred risk settings. Enable Algo Trading in the Common tab. Click OK to apply. Make sure Auto Trading is enabled in the main terminal.





🎯 Who is it for?

Gold traders seeking automated strategies

Risk-conscious traders valuing strict money management

Performance-focused traders requiring optimized execution





💡 Recommended Settings

Minimum starting capital: $100

Lot size: Percentage-based 1% – 5%

Max trades: 1





📩 Contact & Support

For setup assistance and general support, please use the “Contact” button on my MQL5 profile.

Your feedback is always welcome and helps improve GoldSURGE for the community.

Join our Community Chat: EuroSurge Community Group





🛡️ Risk Warning

Trading Gold is highly volatile and involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.





