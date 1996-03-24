GoldSurge MT5
- Experts
- Bernard Petrus Le Roux
- Versione: 3.1
- Attivazioni: 12
GoldSURGE MT5 – Gold Expert Advisor
🚀 Professional EA for XAUUSD
GoldSURGE MT5 v3.01 is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD).
It combines 60+ optimized strategies, strict risk management, and high-performance execution tailored for Gold’s unique market conditions.
✨ Main Features
-
✅ 60+ pre-configured strategies for XAUUSD
-
✅ Multi-timeframe operation: M5, M15, M20, M30, H1
-
✅ Advanced technical filters (MA, RSI, MACD, ADX, ATR, Bollinger, Stochastic, LWMA)
-
✅ Strict risk controls – fixed SL/TP, % risk per trade, max trades limit
-
✅ Optimized execution with 70% fewer API calls
-
✅ Built-in news filter & trading hours control
📊 Trading Modes (Automatically Adjusts)
Day Trading Mode
-
Timeframes: M5, M15, M20, M30, H1
-
Target: 200–750 pips
-
Stop Loss: 300–750 pips
-
Focus: Trend following with momentum confirmation
⚙️ Settings & Risk Management
-
Lot size: Fixed (0.01) or %-based (1% per trade)
-
Max trades: 1 (configurable)
-
Close opposite positions: Enabled
-
News filter: High, Medium, Low impact events
-
Trading hours: 10:00 – 22:00 (GMT+2)
⚙️ Installation
-
Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) 5min chart in your MT5 terminal.
(Additional timeframes initialize in the background automatically)
-
Configure your preferred risk settings.
-
Enable Algo Trading in the Common tab.
-
Click OK to apply.
-
Make sure Auto Trading is enabled in the main terminal.
🎯 Who is it for?
-
Gold traders seeking automated strategies
-
Risk-conscious traders valuing strict money management
-
Performance-focused traders requiring optimized execution
💡 Recommended Settings
-
Minimum starting capital: $100
-
Lot size: Percentage-based 1% – 5%
-
Max trades: 1
📩 Contact & Support
For setup assistance and general support, please use the “Contact” button on my MQL5 profile.
Your feedback is always welcome and helps improve GoldSURGE for the community.
💬 Join our Community Chat: EuroSurge Community Group
🛡️ Risk Warning
Trading Gold is highly volatile and involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
👉 GoldSURGE MT5 v3.01 – A specialized, risk-conscious, and performance-driven Expert Advisor designed only for Gold.