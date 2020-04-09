Gold M1 Dynamic Follow Trend Expert

Hello everyone,



This profitable product is designed for automated trading on XAUUSD within the M1 timeframe.

Minimum Deposit : 2000 $

The expert is based on five years of experience trading gold in the Forex market and utilizes a customized Martingale model that not only avoids putting the account at risk but also enhances profitability.

The expert is programmed without restrictions on trading days, allowing you to fully evaluate its performance. However, it is recommended to avoid trading on days when major news events appear on the U.S. economic calendar.

It is also advisable to use trading accounts with low spreads and opt for commission-based pricing instead.

Another recommendation is to refrain from trading during the final days of December due to the closing of the annual candle.

That said, testing has shown that the expert remains profitable—or at least does not incur significant losses—even during these periods.

By using this expert, you can expect monthly returns between 5% and 9% . While higher returns may be achievable by accepting greater risk, this approach is not recommended.

The expert trades based on market trends by identifying the prevailing direction and entering positions at optimal entry points. However, since markets are inherently unpredictable, it may occasionally enter fake trends. In such cases, it automatically exits with minimal loss.

It is recommended to start the expert at the beginning of the Tokyo trading session, based on your broker’s server time.

The final recommendation is to use the default settings. However, you may be able to fine-tune the configuration using the expert's input parameters to better suit your preferences.

To use this expert , please ensure you are running it on a freshly installed MetaTrader 4 platform.





Ask me your questions please