Euro Miner Pro
- Experts
- Willy Wijaya
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Euro Miner does not use indicators, and it doesn't require complicated settings because user just needs to upload the already available setfile. Euro Miner Pro is very adaptive can be profitable in sideway market and don't worry if have high impact news such as NFP, FOMC , no need to turn off the Autotrading.. you can on 24 hrs 5 days, one time setup and forget just enjoy the profit..
IMPORTANT! for a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab after making a purchase
Contact me at Telegram :https://t.me/eurominerpro
Real Accounts :
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1733709?source=Site+Signals+My
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1850226?source=Site+Signals+Profile+From+Author
Needs:
+ VPS with good internet connection.
Feature
Martingale Yes
Grid Yes
Trailing Yes
Close Partial Yes
Money Management Yes
Time Control
Symbol EURUSD
Timeframe H1
Test Period 2017-2023
Settings Contact me to get the latest set file
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit 1000 (high risk)
Recommend Deposit 2000 (medium risk)
Account Standard, Leverage 1:500
Warning :
I only sell my products on mql5, if you find my products elsewhere, you can be sure it's a fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.