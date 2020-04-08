ChartFix with Zoom and Pan Controls for MT4

Have you ever wished MT4 charts were as smooth to navigate as TradingView?

We all love MT4 for trading, but one thing it’s always lacked is easy, intuitive chart control. Constantly clicking the zoom buttons, fighting with the auto-scale, or dragging the price axis gets frustrating fast. ChartFix solves that problem by giving you simple on-chart controls for zooming and panning — just like you’re used to on TradingView.

Simply click the "Switch Button" and you can switch between an instantly fixed-scaled and movable chart. Use the right price bar to stretch up and down your charts.

Old Way:

❌ Clunky zooming – In MT4 the auto chart zooming makes charts look to stretched at times.

❌ No drag panning – Unless you lock the scale, you can’t freely move charts up/down.

❌ Wasted time – You end up fighting the chart instead of focusing on your analysis.

❌ Unclear workflow – Switching between MT4 and TradingView feels jarring because the chart navigation is so different.





Solution:

✅ Zoom In/Out instantly with one click — no toolbar hunting.

✅ Easy switch button - Switch between autozoom mode and scale & pan, on demand, so you can drag the chart vertically when you need it.

✅ Shrink and expand buttons for vertical shrinking and expanding.

✅ Custom Hotkeys so you can use your keyboard instead if you want to.

✅ Theme Button - Newly added - You can now instantly add TradingViews color theme to your MT4 charts. Toggle between Dark and Light Themes.

✅ Customizable colors & placement — edit your colors to match your chart theme perfectly. Double click in between the buttons to make them moveable. Once in place, double click again to reposition.

✅ Lightweight & fast — doesn’t affect trading performance.

✅ Works alongside your EAs since it runs as an indicator, not an EA.



