TrendView Zero

📌 TrendView Zero — Zero Setup. Zero Complexity. Maximum Clarity.

Over time, we received valuable feedback from traders who tested TrendView Ultimate, our most advanced indicator. Many loved its power and depth, but also shared a common challenge:
“It’s incredibly powerful, but it gives SO much information that I don’t always know what to configure.”

This inspired the creation of TrendView Zero, a fully automated, streamlined version that keeps only the information that matters most. It provides clear entry and exit signals, essential performance statistics, and a clean, distraction-free chart.

🔧 Zero Configuration

The indicator analyzes the active chart, runs internal simulations across multiple parameter combinations, and automatically selects the best-performing setup for that symbol and timeframe, based on real historical data. The result is an objective, precise and self-adapting trading system that adjusts intelligently to market conditions.

✅ Core Features

  • Zero Setup Required
There are no parameters to configure and no optimization is needed. TrendView Zero evaluates its own internal configurations and applies the best performer automatically.
  • Clean and Minimal Display
The chart shows only what truly matters: buy and sell signals, historical trades and a compact performance panel, presenting the most relevant data in a clear format, including:
    1. Recommended Lot size, based on account capital and historical performance
    2. Total profit
    3. Average profit per trade
    4. Maximum drawdown percentage
    5. Operations per day, week or month
    6. Start date of the analysis
    7. Win and loss count
    8. Strategy score and rating
  • Intelligent Grid Recovery
Optional recovery system that uses reversal signals to neutralize losing trades.
  • Strategy Score (0–100%)
A proprietary scoring model that evaluates profitability, stability and overall statistical robustness of the selected strategy. The score is based on total profit, average profit per trade, drawdown stability, trade frequency and win/loss consistency. It helps the trader quickly understand the reliability of the strategy. Higher score = stronger setup.
  • Real-Time Signals
After the optimal configuration is selected, the indicator continues generating buy/sell signals using the selected strategy in live conditions.
  • EA Automation Available
Can be paired with TrendView Zero Automator to execute all trades automatically.

📊 How It Works

When attached to the chart, TrendView Zero:
  • Tests several internal parameter combinations
  • Evaluates the historical performance of each
  • Selects the best configuration
  • Displays the strategy score and performance summary
  • Uses the chosen configuration to generate real-time signals
It adapts intelligently to different symbols and market conditions, delivering consistent behavior across forex pairs, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies.
  • Market Adaptation
Financial markets constantly evolve, and no configuration remains optimal indefinitely. As market conditions shift, the Strategy Score will naturally fluctuate over time. This variation is expected and reflects the changing behavior of the market. If the score drops below a level you consider acceptable for your trading style, you can reload the indicator on the chart. TrendView Zero will then recalculate all parameters using recent market data, ensuring the strategy remains aligned with the current environment and stays up to date.

Sometimes, the optimal configuration for a specific symbol and timeframe may still result in a low score. This simply means that current conditions are unfavorable and that no stronger setup exists for that moment.

🔄 Optional Grid Recovery Mode 

TrendView Zero includes an optional grid recovery system, designed to help recover losing trades under certain market conditions.

Unlike traditional grid systems that open trades at fixed price intervals, TrendView Zero opens recovery trades only when specific price-reversal conditions are detected. These additional entries help improve the average entry price , increasing the chance of closing the sequence safely if the market moves back in your favor.
  • Recommended Lot Size
Lot recommendations become more conservative when grid mode is active, because of the increased risk of multiple simultaneous trades.
  • Strategy Score (0–100%)
When the grid system is enabled, the Strategy Score adjusts accordingly to reflect the added exposure.

💡 Recommended Usage

  • Use the strategy score, profitability, and trade frequency to determine whether the selected setup aligns with your trading style.
  • If the score is high and the performance matches your expectations, simply keep the indicator on the chart. It will continue generating live signals automatically.
  • For full automation and order execution, combine it with TrendView Zero Automator.

⚙️ Parameters

  • Close all operations before midnight (true/false). Optional. Forces daily exit to avoid swap and potential overnight gaps.
  • Enable up to 5-layer grid recovery mode (true/false). Optional. Adds an advanced grid recovery feature for losing trades. 
  • Max simultaneous grid trades (2–5). Defines how many recovery trades may be used when the grid system is enabled. 

👤 Best For

  • Traders who want a powerful strategy without complex configuration
  • Users who found TrendView Ultimate too detailed
  • Anyone who prefers clean charts and automated intelligence
  • Beginners and professionals looking for a reliable plug-and-play system

---

TrendCore Labs — Professional Trading Tools for Modern Traders

Altri dall’autore
Reversal Oscillator
Rafael Grecco
Indicatori
Reversal Oscillator — Advanced Momentum Shift Detector Reversal Oscillator is a free indicator designed to highlight price zones that are statistically outside their normal movement patterns, helping traders anticipate potential turning points before they occur. Unlike traditional oscillators that react mainly to overbought/oversold conditions, this indicator applies third derivative analysis (the "acceleration of the acceleration" of price) calculated using two independent methods within a n
FREE
TrendView
Rafael Grecco
Indicatori
TrendView — Clear Trend Visualization for Confident Trading TrendView is a free trend indicator designed to give traders a clean and reliable view of market direction. It displays clear trendlines in three colors, making it easy to identify bullish, bearish, and neutral phases without cluttering the chart with unnecessary elements. Whether you are monitoring long-term market structure or short-term price action, TrendView helps you keep your focus on the bigger picture. For traders who also w
FREE
Reversal Arrow Pro
Rafael Grecco
Indicatori
Reversal Arrow Pro — Precise Buy/Sell Reversal Signal Indicator Reversal Arrow Pro is a leading indicator designed to detect the early stages of high-probability market reversals. Unlike traditional tools that react after a trend has formed, this indicator aims to anticipate turning points using a proprietary formula based on advanced momentum analysis. What is a Leading Indicator? Most popular indicators, such as Moving Averages, MACD, and Stochastic Oscillators, are considered lagging i
TrendView Ultimate
Rafael Grecco
Indicatori
TrendView Ultimate — A Complete Trading System for Trend Clarity, Profit Insight, and Strategic Entries TrendView Ultimate is a professional trading system designed to help traders identify trend direction, high-quality entries, and potential exits with clarity, confidence, and measurable performance. More than just a trend indicator, it offers non-repainting signals, dynamic visual feedback, and a powerful statistics panel with real-time analytics, allowing traders to test, adapt, and valida
TrendView Zero Automator
Rafael Grecco
Utilità
TrendView Zero Automator — Full Automation with One Click TrendView Zero Automator is the official automation module designed to work seamlessly with the TrendView Zero indicator. While the indicator analyzes the market, selects the best internal configuration, and generates trading signals, the Automator transforms those signals into fully automated trades. It follows the same philosophy as TrendView Zero: zero complexity and maximum clarity. A single on-screen button controls the entire sy
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione