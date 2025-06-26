Reversal Arrow Pro

🟦 Reversal Arrow Pro — Precise Buy/Sell Reversal Signal Indicator

Reversal Arrow Pro is a leading indicator designed to detect the early stages of high-probability market reversals. Unlike traditional tools that react after a trend has formed, this indicator aims to anticipate turning points using a proprietary formula based on advanced momentum analysis.
🔍 What is a Leading Indicator?
Most popular indicators, such as Moving Averages, MACD, and Stochastic Oscillators, are considered lagging indicators. They rely on historical data to confirm what the market has already done. While useful for confirmation, they often signal after a move has already started.
In contrast, a leading indicator attempts to predict future price movements. It looks for early clues in market dynamics that suggest a potential change in direction. Reversal rrow Pro falls into this category, using advanced calculus-based techniques to identify momentum shifts before they are fully reflected in price action.

📊 How It Works

The oscillator shows the third derivative of price, the "acceleration of acceleration" of price, calculated using two different methods within a normalized window. Its lines highlight out-of-pattern movement zones, making it easier to spot high-probability price reversal points and visually confirm signal quality. The oscillator plots two lines in a subwindow:

  • Slow Line (blue): Represents the normalized momentum range. When it reaches either extreme (0 or 100), the market is likely moving outside its usual pattern.
  • Fast Line (red): Reacts more quickly to changes, showing the immediate momentum direction.

✅ Key Benefits

  • 100% Non-repainting — signals are calculated on candle close and remain fixed
  • Catches early-stage reversals by analyzing momentum shifts in price behavior
  • Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit levels plotted for each signal, based on recent market structure
  • SL/TP Multiplier — optionally increase or decrease the default levels to better adapt to high-volatility assets
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on user-defined risk, showing potential loss (SL) and profit (TP) directly on the chart
  • Oscillator Display — view in a subwindow the exact underlying calculation that generates the reversal signals
  • Smart Alerts for all trading styles (e-mails, sound, and push notifications)
  • Dynamic adaptation to market volatility via historical window calibration
  • Works on any timeframe and across all asset classes

📈 Recommended Usage

  1. Wait for a buy (blue) or sell (red) signal to appear
  2. Adjust SL/TP multiplier if necessary for your asset's volatility profile
  3. Confirm the context using price action and technical analysis
  4. Enter in the direction of the signal
  5. Choose a TP level for exit or a trailing stop-loss if you prefer dynamic exits
  6. Opposite signals can serve as exit triggers due to high reversal probability

🎯 Signal Validation Guidelines

For optimal results, validate signals using these key criteria:

  • High-Probability Buy Signals:
    • Appear after strong downward momentum (bearish exhaustion)
    • Located at or near support levels
    • Aligned with the overall trend direction
    • Confirmed by additional technical analysis
  • High-Probability Sell Signals:
    • Appear after strong upward momentum (bullish exhaustion)
    • Located at or near resistance levels
    • Aligned with the overall trend direction
    • Confirmed by additional technical analysis
  • Signals to Ignore:
    • Counter-trend signals without strong momentum exhaustion
    • Signals that don't align with support/resistance levels
    • Lack of confirmation from other technical strategies
    • Signals appearing in choppy or sideways markets without clear direction

Combine the Reversal Arrow Pro signals with classical analysis methods. This increases the probability that a detected reversal will evolve into a sustained move.

🔔 Smart Alerts for All Trading Styles

  • Email Alerts: great for swing traders away from the screen
  • Sound Alerts: ideal for day traders on the desktop
  • Push Notifications: perfect for any trader via mobile app

⚙️ Parameters

  • Slow Period (default: 14): primary momentum window
  • Fast Period (default: 7): sensitivity adjustment for signal triggers
  • Historical Window (default: 400): adapts to volatility and market conditions
  • SL/TP Multiplier (default: 1.0): scales default SL/TP levels up or down
  • Max Candles to Load (default: 5000): limits historical calculation for performance
  • Arrow Size & Colors: customizable
  • SL and TP levels Colors: customizable
  • Alerts: enable sound, email, or mobile
  • Show Information Panel: enables/disables the info panel (risk-based lot size, projected SL/TP)
  • Risk per Trade (%): defines percentage of account balance to risk per trade

🧠 Suggested Markets & Styles

  • Low timeframes (1m–15m): indices, gold, crypto (day trading)
  • High timeframes (H1–Daily): Forex, stocks (swing trading)
  • Works for: Day trading, Swing trading, Position trading

👤 Best For

  • Traders who want objective, rule-based signals without clutter
  • Swing traders looking to enter early in reversal phases
  • Anyone aiming to reduce noise, emotion, and over-analysis
  • Traders who want complete trade management with proven reversal detection

---

TrendCore Labs — Professional Trading Tools for Modern Traders

Prodotti consigliati
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicatori
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicatori
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicatori
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicatori
Benvenuti a HiperCube VIX Codice sconto del 25% su Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM Questo indicatore fornisce informazioni reali sul mercato del volume di sp500 / us500 Definizione HiperCube VIX, noto come CBOE Volatility Index, è una misura ampiamente riconosciuta della paura o dello stress del mercato. Segnala il livello di incertezza e volatilità nel mercato azionario, utilizzando l'indice S&P 500 come proxy per il mercato in generale. L'indice VIX è calcolato in base ai prezzi dei contratti d
FREE
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indicatori
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicatori
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
DYJ SuperTrendWave
Daying Cao
Indicatori
DYJ Super Trend Wave è un sistema di trading di picchi e valli altamente accurato. Questo indicatore cerca i punti più alti e più bassi del filo di candela quando entra e esce dal mercato. Il prezzo di ingresso è vicino al punto più alto o più basso. Il tipo di notifica del segnale è stato aggiunto al dyj supertrend. Quando viene generato un segnale multi-spazio, È possibile utilizzare i seguenti tipi di segnali di notifica: Alert mailSend, MobilePush. Input InpSignalPeriod = 10 BarDistance = 2
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicatori
Una delle sequenze numeriche è chiamata "Sequenza di incendi boschivi". È stata riconosciuta come una delle nuove sequenze più belle. La sua caratteristica principale è che questa sequenza evita andamenti lineari, anche quelli più brevi. È questa proprietà che ha costituito la base di questo indicatore. Quando si analizza una serie temporale finanziaria, questo indicatore cerca di rifiutare tutte le possibili opzioni di tendenza. E solo se fallisce, riconosce la presenza di una tendenza e dà il
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Wavetrend for MT5
Antonello Belgrano
Indicatori
Here is a version for MetaTrader 5 of the famous Wave Trend indicator. Introducing the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 We are excited to present our Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced tool is a must-have for traders who seek precision and efficiency in their trading journey. Our oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis, capturing the ebb and flow of market trends with unparalleled accuracy. It helps traders identify p
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicatori
Versione MT4  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce la corretta struttura a onde del mercato, e i livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-assistente
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Indicatori
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicatori
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Magic Finger Singal
Hui Zhao
5 (1)
Indicatori
Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend. If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter. If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter th
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Lukas Arrows And Curves Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Lukas Arrows and Curves Signal Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Lukas Arrows and Curves Signal Indicator is a specialized tool for Forex traders, designed to provide accurate buy and sell signals. Developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this indicator draws a green price channel, allowing traders to utilize the channel bands as dynamic support and resistance levels, enabling more informed and strategic trading decisions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation
FREE
Probability Advanced Indicator
Dioney De Jesus Batista Alves
Indicatori
ProbabilityAdvancedIndicator   è uno strumento avanzato per l'analisi della probabilità di trend, progettato per lo scalping e il day trading. Combina molteplici indicatori tecnici e un'analisi multi-timeframe per generare segnali visivi chiari sulle probabilità di acquisto/vendita. ProbabilityAdvancedIndicator   è uno strumento completo per trader che cercano: Decisioni basate sulla probabilità Analisi tecnica consolidata Flessibilità per diversi stili di trading Interfaccia intuitiva e persona
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
Indicatori
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicatori
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Indicatori
"ATREND: Come funziona e come utilizzarlo" ### Come funziona L'indicatore "ATREND" per la piattaforma MT5 è progettato per fornire ai trader robusti segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di metodologie di analisi tecnica. Questo indicatore sfrutta principalmente l'Average True Range (ATR) per la misurazione della volatilità, insieme ad algoritmi di individuazione dei trend per identificare potenziali movimenti di mercato. Lascia un messaggio dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un rega
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicatori
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
Indicatori
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicatori
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator è un Assistente di Direzione di Mercato e Strategia Multi-timeframe basato sull'IA. La performance nel trading consiste nel comprendere il mercato come fanno i professionisti. Questo è esattamente ciò che offre il RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Ottieni insight di livello istituzionale con analisi di trend, sentiment e macro driven dall'IA esterna a MQL5 , personalizzata per il tuo stile di trading. Dopo l'acquisto, per ottenere il Manuale Utente: 1. pubblica un commento per ri
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicatori
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicatori
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Trend Line Map Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.09 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Line Map indicator is an addons for   Trend Screener Indicator . It's working as a scanner for all signals generated by Trend screener ( Trend Line Signals ) . It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator.  If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator,   the Trend Line Map Pro will not work.     LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Line Map Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our premium indicat
Altri dall’autore
TrendView
Rafael Grecco
Indicatori
TrendView — Clear Trend Visualization for Confident Trading TrendView is a free trend indicator designed to give traders a clean and reliable view of market direction. It displays clear trendlines in three colors, making it easy to identify bullish, bearish, and neutral phases without cluttering the chart with unnecessary elements. Whether you are monitoring long-term market structure or short-term price action, TrendView helps you keep your focus on the bigger picture. For traders who also w
FREE
Reversal Oscillator
Rafael Grecco
Indicatori
Reversal Oscillator — Advanced Momentum Shift Detector Reversal Oscillator is a free indicator designed to highlight price zones that are statistically outside their normal movement patterns, helping traders anticipate potential turning points before they occur. Unlike traditional oscillators that react mainly to overbought/oversold conditions, this indicator applies third derivative analysis (the "acceleration of the acceleration" of price) calculated using two independent methods within a n
FREE
TrendView Ultimate
Rafael Grecco
Indicatori
TrendView Ultimate — A Complete Trading System for Trend Clarity, Profit Insight, and Strategic Entries TrendView Ultimate is a professional trading system designed to help traders identify trend direction, high-quality entries, and potential exits with clarity, confidence, and measurable performance. More than just a trend indicator, it offers non-repainting signals, dynamic visual feedback, and a powerful statistics panel with real-time analytics, allowing traders to test, adapt, and valida
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione