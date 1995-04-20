Candlestick Momentum
- Indicatori
- Wenly Pranata
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Candlestick Momentum is a professional-grade technical analysis indicator that identifies high-momentum candlesticks using advanced ATR (Average True Range) analysis. This indicator helps traders identify potential trend continuation or reversal points by detecting candles with strong directional movement and minimal wicks.
Trading Strategies
Strategy 1: Momentum Breakout
- Setup: Wait for momentum candle signals
- Entry: Enter on arrow signal
- Stop Loss: Below/above the momentum candle
- Target: 2-3x ATR value
Strategy 2: Trend Continuation
- Setup: Identify existing trend direction
- Entry: Enter on momentum candles in trend direction
- Stop Loss: Below/above the signal candle
- Target: Follow trend until reversal signal
Strategy 3: Reversal Trading
- Setup: Look for momentum candles at support/resistance
- Entry: Enter on reversal momentum signal
- Stop Loss: Beyond the support/resistance level
- Target: Previous swing high/low
Risk Management
Important Considerations
1. No Indicator is Perfect: Always use with proper risk management
2. Combine with Other Tools: Use alongside support/resistance, trend lines
3. Position Sizing: Never risk more than 1-2% per trade
4. Stop Losses: Always use stop losses to protect capital
Market Conditions
- Trending Markets: Best performance
- Ranging Markets: May generate false signals
- High Volatility: Adjust ATR multiplier accordingly