Scalping Magic Cube M5

Scalping Magic Cube is a new generation multi-level intelligent tool designed to accurately determine the direction of market movement and identify potential trend change points.
The indicator is based on a complex analysis system that combines elements of linear regression, adaptive moving averages, dynamic filters and impulse strength assessment models. Unlike classical methods that react to the price with a delay, Scalping Magic Cube forms stable trend zones and displays them as color rectangles with an additional regression projection.
This approach allows the trader not only to visually record the active phases of the market, but also to get a holistic view of the current price state, the speed of movement and the direction of the dominant trend.

Strategy for working with the indicator
Trend definition
Colored rectangles are formed on the chart: blue - ascending sections of movement, red - descending.
Signal filtering
The transition from one zone to another occurs only after confirmation of the new market configuration. This allows you to avoid most of the false signals that occur during short-term fluctuations.
Working in the zone
While the price is within the formed zone, it is recommended to open positions in the direction of this zone. To accompany transactions, you can use the regression channel as an additional reference point.
Trend change
When a new zone of the opposite color is formed, the trader is recommended to close previous positions and consider the possibility of entering in the direction of the new movement.
Application timeframes
On M1–M5: quick transactions in the direction of the dominant trend, profit taking upon reaching the channel boundaries.
On M15–M30: work in the holding format until the end of the trend zone with the ability to use additional filters.

Advantages of the indicator
  1. Adaptability and resistance to changing market conditions.
  2. Filtering out most of the market noise due to complex filtering.
  3. Clear visual separation of market movement phases.
  4. No redrawing of signals.
  5. Versatility: the indicator is suitable for both scalping and intraday trading.

Indicator parameters
  • FastMAPeriod – fast exponential moving average period.
  • SlowMAPeriod – slow exponential moving average period.
  • ADXPeriod – ADX period used to assess trend strength.
  • ADXGate – minimum ADX value for recognizing a movement as trending.
  • LRLenn – linear regression calculation depth.
  • MinSlopeATR – minimum movement slope normalized by ATR.
  • ConfirmBars – number of bars confirming a trend change.
  • LockBars – minimum number of bars after a reversal before a new direction change is possible.
  • InitScanBars – number of history bars for indicator initialization.
  • ShowChannel – display or hide the regression channel.
  • MaxChannelBars – maximum number of bars for constructing a channel.
