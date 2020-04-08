Magicsmc
- Indicatori
- Majid Ghasemian
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
🧠 Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator
The SMC Indicator is an advanced market structure tool designed for traders who want to trade like institutions. It automatically detects and plots key Smart Money concepts on your chart, giving you a clear view of market intent and high-probability trade setups.
🔑 Core Features
-
Market Structure Detection – Automatically identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) to spot trend shifts and reversals.
-
Multi-Timeframe Support – Analyze structure and SMC concepts across different timeframes without switching charts.