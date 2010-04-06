Order Scheduler Price

SAY GOODBYE TO FOREX CALCULATORS!





Risk management is everything.

Order Scheduler is the ideal tool to signals channels followers or for those traders who had their own analisys and know exactly where to place their orders, stops and targets.

Just type the Entry price, Stop Loss price and Target price, and this EA will schedule the order for you, calculating the Lot Size based on the Risk Percentual you choose for the order.

If you decide to cancel the schedule, just set the MaxOrders input to zero, and no other order will be placed.





MaxOrders must be above zero.

EntryPrice, StopLoss and TakeProfit are required.





Hope you enjoy it!



