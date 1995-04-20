Oscillator Alerts MultiPanel
- Indicatori
- Aleksei Vorontsov
- Versione: 1.81
- Aggiornato: 10 luglio 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
All oscillator signals — in a single panel!
A professional multi-panel tool for market control, based on major oscillators with a flexible alert system and unique interactive management features.
Description
Oscillator Alerts MultiPanel is an innovative tool for traders that brings together multi-symbol and multi-timeframe analysis, flexible notifications, and the most convenient interactive control — all right on your chart.
Key Advantages
-
Interactive Oscillator Selection:
Instantly switch the displayed indicator with a single click — the drop-down list of popular oscillators is always at hand, directly on the panel.
-
Quick Min/Max Input:
Easily set or adjust the Min and Max threshold values for any oscillator directly on the panel, without opening indicator properties.
-
All-in-One Monitoring:
Control multiple symbols and timeframes on a single screen, for maximum clarity.
-
Customizable Thresholds for Each Oscillator:
Fine-tune signal levels to fit your personal trading strategy for any selected indicator.
-
Flexible Alerts:
Use pop-up, sound, email, or push notifications — whatever works best for you.
-
Simple Management:
All key features are accessible through an intuitive panel, right on the chart.
-
Easy Integration:
No external libraries or complicated setup — works immediately after installation.
-
Unique Duplicate Protection:
Alerts are triggered only when there are real market changes, not on each tick or chart event.
Panel Features
-
Instantly select any oscillator from a drop-down list, right on the panel.
-
Manually enter Min and Max threshold values for signals, with color highlighting (min — red, max — green).
-
Quick navigation: click any cell to instantly switch your chart to the relevant symbol and timeframe.
-
Flexible alert settings: enable only the notification types you need.
-
All settings are available directly on the chart — save time and control signals with ease.
Parameters Description
Main panel parameters:
-
Symbols: Enter a comma-separated list of symbols to monitor.
-
Timeframes: Enter a comma-separated list of timeframes to analyze.
-
PanelCorner: Select the panel position on the chart (0 — top left, 1 — top right, 2 — bottom left, 3 — bottom right).
-
BackgroundColor: Choose the panel background color.
-
BackgroundOpacity: Set the panel background opacity (0 to 255).
-
ShowBackground: Enable or disable the panel background.
Oscillator parameters:
-
For each indicator (MACD, RSI, Stochastic, etc.), you can set an individual calculation period.
-
Min and Max — threshold values for alerts, which you can conveniently edit directly on the panel for the selected oscillator.
Alert parameters:
-
EnableAlerts: Enables or disables all alerts.
-
AlertAllSymbols: If true, notifications are generated for all panel cells; if false, only for the current chart symbol and timeframe.
-
AlertPopup: Enable or disable pop-up alerts.
-
AlertSound: Enable or disable sound notifications.
-
AlertEmail: Enable or disable email notifications (requires proper email setup in the terminal).
-
AlertPush: Enable or disable push notifications to your mobile device.
-
AlertSoundFile: Specify the sound file name for notifications (e.g., "alert.wav").
Important:
Alerts are triggered only after the candle closes (at the opening of a new bar) — so you receive reliable signals without unwanted duplicates.
Oscillator Alerts MultiPanel — professional-level market control!
All key signals and threshold control — at your fingertips, right on the chart.