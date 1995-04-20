All oscillator signals — in a single panel!

A professional multi-panel tool for market control, based on major oscillators with a flexible alert system and unique interactive management features.

Description

Oscillator Alerts MultiPanel is an innovative tool for traders that brings together multi-symbol and multi-timeframe analysis, flexible notifications, and the most convenient interactive control — all right on your chart.

Key Advantages

Interactive Oscillator Selection:

Instantly switch the displayed indicator with a single click — the drop-down list of popular oscillators is always at hand, directly on the panel.

Quick Min/Max Input:

Easily set or adjust the Min and Max threshold values for any oscillator directly on the panel, without opening indicator properties.

All-in-One Monitoring:

Control multiple symbols and timeframes on a single screen, for maximum clarity.

Customizable Thresholds for Each Oscillator:

Fine-tune signal levels to fit your personal trading strategy for any selected indicator.

Flexible Alerts:

Use pop-up, sound, email, or push notifications — whatever works best for you.

Simple Management:

All key features are accessible through an intuitive panel, right on the chart.

Easy Integration:

No external libraries or complicated setup — works immediately after installation.

Unique Duplicate Protection:

Alerts are triggered only when there are real market changes, not on each tick or chart event.

Panel Features

Instantly select any oscillator from a drop-down list, right on the panel.

Manually enter Min and Max threshold values for signals, with color highlighting (min — red, max — green).

Quick navigation: click any cell to instantly switch your chart to the relevant symbol and timeframe.

Flexible alert settings: enable only the notification types you need.

All settings are available directly on the chart — save time and control signals with ease.

Parameters Description

Main panel parameters:

Symbols: Enter a comma-separated list of symbols to monitor.

Timeframes: Enter a comma-separated list of timeframes to analyze.

PanelCorner: Select the panel position on the chart (0 — top left, 1 — top right, 2 — bottom left, 3 — bottom right).

BackgroundColor: Choose the panel background color.

BackgroundOpacity: Set the panel background opacity (0 to 255).

ShowBackground: Enable or disable the panel background.

Oscillator parameters:

For each indicator (MACD, RSI, Stochastic, etc.), you can set an individual calculation period.

Min and Max — threshold values for alerts, which you can conveniently edit directly on the panel for the selected oscillator.

Alert parameters:

EnableAlerts: Enables or disables all alerts.

AlertAllSymbols: If true, notifications are generated for all panel cells; if false, only for the current chart symbol and timeframe.

AlertPopup: Enable or disable pop-up alerts.

AlertSound: Enable or disable sound notifications.

AlertEmail: Enable or disable email notifications (requires proper email setup in the terminal).

AlertPush: Enable or disable push notifications to your mobile device.

AlertSoundFile: Specify the sound file name for notifications (e.g., "alert.wav").

Important:

Alerts are triggered only after the candle closes (at the opening of a new bar) — so you receive reliable signals without unwanted duplicates.

Oscillator Alerts MultiPanel — professional-level market control!

All key signals and threshold control — at your fingertips, right on the chart.