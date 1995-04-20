FlatBreakoutPro

FlatBreakoutPro

Multi-Symbol Flat Panel & Breakout Detector for MT4

FlatBreakoutPro is a professional tool for modern traders, designed to automatically detect and monitor flat (sideways) zones and instantly alert you to breakouts across multiple symbols and timeframes. The indicator employs transparent fractal logic, delivers accurate non-repainting signals, and ensures full visual control over the market situation.

Who Is This For?

  • Active traders focusing on breakout strategies (flat breakout, volatility expansion, trend ignition).

  • Scalpers, intraday, and swing traders working with multiple symbols and timeframes.

  • Anyone who values automation, professional visualization, and having the entire market “under control” on a single panel.

Key Advantages

  • Unique fractal logic:
    The flat zone is identified using three key fractals—one local minimum and two maxima—eliminating random or “stretched” ranges.

  • Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe panel:
    Instantly view all flats and breakouts across your chosen assets and timeframes—clear, live, in one place.

  • Accurate and timely alerts:
    Never miss a significant breakout—receive a signal immediately after the first candle closes outside the flat.

  • Interactive chart management:
    Click any panel cell to instantly switch your chart to the corresponding symbol and timeframe.

  • Flexible visualization and customization:
    Colors, style, transparency, panel placement, analysis depth—easily configurable to your needs.

  • True non-repainting algorithm:
    All ranges and signals are based on closed bars and true market extremes—no “redrawing the past”.

  • Seamless integration and minimal system load.

Logic & Operation

1. Flat Zone Formation

  • The indicator scans history for a user-defined period (FB_LookbackBars).

  • It identifies the fractal minimum (FL, blue)—the local low within the lookback.

  • It finds two nearest fractal maxima (U1: last to the left of FL, U2: first to the right, within FB_MaxFractalDistancePips).

  • The upper flat boundary is max(U1, U2); the lower boundary is FL.

  • A flat is confirmed only if its width does not exceed FB_MaxRangePips.

2. Breakout Signal Alerts

  • If a bar closes above max(U1, U2) → Breakout Up.

  • If a bar closes below FL → Breakout Down.

  • Signals are generated once per breakout and held for the set number of bars (FB_CancelBars), then reset.

3. Multi-Symbol Analysis Panel

  • Each panel cell represents a symbol-timeframe status:

    • Yellow: Active flat zone.

    • Green: Breakout up.

    • Red: Breakout down.

    • Gray: No flat or insufficient data.

  • The panel is fully interactive—click a cell to quickly jump to the desired chart.

  • All statuses update in real time, perfect for multi-asset traders.

4. Flat Cancellation Logic

  • A flat is cancelled if more than N bars (FB_CancelBars) close outside the flat zone.

  • Ranges are automatically refreshed when new extremes appear or the market expands—only live, relevant flats remain on the chart and panel.

Typical Use Cases

  • Automatic monitoring of consolidation zones for breakout trading:
    Identify tight ranges and receive instant alerts for breakout events.

  • Filtering false entries in trend or proprietary strategies:
    Enter trades only after price exits a confirmed flat, reducing false entries during low volatility.

  • Quick multi-symbol market overview:
    Instantly see where new flats are forming and where the market is primed for movement.

  • Trading journal and pattern analysis:
    All zones and signals are automatically marked for later review and strategy optimization.

Main Settings & Customization

▶️ Multi-symbol analysis panel

  • Symbols: List of instruments (e.g., EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD).

  • Timeframes: List of timeframes (e.g., M5,H1,H4).

  • EnableAlerts: Enable/disable breakout alerts (true/false).

  • PanelCorner, panelX, panelY: Panel placement on the chart.

  • BackgroundColor, BackgroundOpacity, ShowPanelBackground: Panel background color & transparency.

▶️ Flat zone fractal parameters

  • FB_LookbackBars: Analysis depth for fractal search (usually 20).

  • FB_MaxRangePips: Maximum width of the flat zone (in pips).

  • FB_MaxFractalDistancePips: Max distance between U1 and U2 (in pips).

  • FB_CancelBars: Number of bars outside the flat to cancel the zone and breakout status.

  • FB_BorderColor, FB_BorderWidth, FB_BorderStyle: Visual appearance of the flat zone on the chart.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

— Can I use the indicator with stocks, crypto, or indices?
Yes, FlatBreakoutPro is universal and works with any instrument in MetaTrader 4.

— Do flats or breakout signals repaint?
No. All ranges and signals are calculated strictly from closed bars and market extremes—what you see is what you get.

— Can I adjust parameters on the fly?
Absolutely—all settings can be changed instantly without restarting your terminal.

How to Get Started

  1. Install FlatBreakoutPro on any MT4 chart.

  2. Specify your list of instruments and timeframes (from M5 and higher).

  3. Adjust the panel and sensitivity to your trading style.

  4. Receive real-time breakout signals and make informed trading decisions.

FlatBreakoutPro is a reliable, professional assistant for traders who value clear logic, timely signals, and modern visualization.
Boost your trading efficiency—try FlatBreakoutPro today!

How to Properly Test FlatBreakoutPro (including the demo version) in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester

1. MT4 Tester Limitations

  • The MT4 Strategy Tester does not support real-time multi-symbol or multi-timeframe indicators. Only the currently selected instrument and timeframe can be tested in visual mode.

  • All data, graphical objects, and signals produced by the indicator will relate only to the instrument and timeframe under test.

2. Preparing Historical Data

  • Before testing, make sure to download deep historical data for your chosen instrument and all relevant timeframes via "Tools → History Center" (F2).

  • Fractal and flat zone detection requires at least several hundred bars of history per timeframe for reliable results.

3. What Can Be Tested

  • Flat zone detection: Visually observe how fractal zones are constructed as the test progresses.

  • Breakout signal accuracy: See when and where breakout signals and alerts are triggered, and whether they match your expectations.

  • Visualization: Monitor how the panel, flat zone rectangle, fractal markers, and cell colors are displayed.

4. Important Points

  • The panel will display, but statuses for other symbols and timeframes may be outdated or empty—this is a limitation of the MT4 tester (it has access only to the test symbol/timeframe).

  • Alerts will only be generated for the currently tested instrument and only in the form of an entry in the Journal (classic alerts in the form of sound/push notifications do not work in the strategy tester).

  • If you don’t see a flat zone on the chart, it is usually due to insufficient history or overly strict fractal/flat parameters.

5. Getting the Most from Testing

  • For quick debugging, narrow the symbol and timeframe list in the indicator settings (e.g., only "EURUSD" and "M15").

  • Set EnableAlerts=true to receive breakout notifications in the tester’s “Journal” tab.

6. Step-by-Step Example

  1. Download historical data for EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD on M5, M15, and H1 timeframes via F2.

  2. Open the Strategy Tester, select any Expert Advisor (this is required by MT4), choose EURUSD and the M15 timeframe, and enable "Visualization."

  3. In the visualization window, drag FlatBreakoutPro onto the chart and configure the settings (e.g., Symbols="EURUSD", Timeframes="M15").

  4. Start the test—observe the panel, flat zone formation, and breakout signals.

  5. Adjust the simulation speed as needed, and check alerts in the “Journal.”

  6. If necessary, tweak indicator parameters for other test scenarios.


