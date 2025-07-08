Svedix Breakout
- Experts
- Dmitrijs Semenovs
- Versione: 1.2
- Attivazioni: 10
Introducing the result of long and meticulous work – the Svedix Breakout Advisor.
Designed specifically for the XAU/USD pair, this is a finely tuned trading advisor built to operate during key moments of market activity. It automatically tracks favorable conditions and executes trades.
Key features:
- Intelligent entry logic
- Precise and rapid execution
- No martingale, grids, or averaging
- Fully automated and easy to configure
Minimum balance: 200 USD
Pair: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
It can also be used with other currency pairs by adjusting your own TP/SL ratios.
Use VPS to make the EA work 24/7