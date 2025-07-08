Introducing the result of long and meticulous work – the Svedix Breakout Advisor.

Designed specifically for the XAU/USD pair, this is a finely tuned trading advisor built to operate during key moments of market activity. It automatically tracks favorable conditions and executes trades.

Key features:

Intelligent entry logic

Precise and rapid execution

No martingale, grids, or averaging

Fully automated and easy to configure

Minimum balance: 200 USD

Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

It can also be used with other currency pairs by adjusting your own TP/SL ratios.

Use VPS to make the EA work 24/7