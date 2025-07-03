AI Daily Trend

AI Trading Dashboard - Retracement Signal Indicator for BOOM & CRASH

OVERVIEW


Technical analysis indicator for BOOM, CRASH synthetic indices. Monitors daily trends and identifies retracement entry points based on configurable parameters.


KEY FEATURES


Signal Generation

• BUY signals on BOOM indices during uptrend pullbacks

• SELL signals on CRASH  indices during downtrend bounces

• Adjustable retracement threshold (default: 10 pips, can set to 20-30+ pips)

• Signal cooldown period (default: 5 minutes)


Analysis Dashboard

• Daily trend detection (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)

• Volatility assessment (Very Low to Extreme)

• Risk level calculation

• Dynamic support/resistance levels

• Momentum strength indicator


Visual Interface

• Modern dark-themed dashboard

• Automatic chart styling (hides volumes & grid)

• Color-coded signals and risk levels

• Bullish candles: Lime Green | Bearish candles: Red


Mobile Alerts

• Push notifications via MT5 mobile app

• Signal type, price, and timestamp included

• Toggle on/off in settings


HOW IT WORKS


BOOM (BUY Only): Detects daily uptrend → Monitors pullback from high → Generates BUY signal when retracement threshold is met


CRASH (SELL Only): Detects daily downtrend → Monitors bounce from low → Generates SELL signal when retracement threshold is met


INPUT PARAMETERS


• EnablePushAlerts - Enable/disable notifications (default: true)

• RetracementPips - Minimum retracement in pips (default: 10)

• TrendThreshold - Daily trend threshold percentage (default: 0.10%)

• SignalCooldown - Minutes between signals (default: 5)


TECHNICAL DETAILS


• Platform: MetaTrader 5

• Symbols: BOOM, CRASH indices only

• Timeframe: All timeframes (analyzes D1 data)

• Resource Usage: Minimal CPU/memory


INSTALLATION


1. Place indicator in MT5 Indicators folder

2. Attach to BOOM or CRASH chart

3. Adjust parameters if needed (defaults recommended)

4. Chart styling applies automatically

5. Monitor dashboard for signals


IMPORTANT


• Symbol filtering prevents counter-trend signals

• Works on all timeframes but analyzes daily trend

• Chart colors restore automatically when removed

• Not compatible with forex pairs or standard instruments


RISK DISCLAIMER


Trading synthetic indices involves substantial risk of loss. This indicator provides technical signals based on mathematical calculations and does not predict future price movements or guarantee profitable trades. Signals are generated from historical price data and predefined logic. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions. Always use proper risk management and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.


Developer: Volatilityplus 


Filtro:
Asaan FX
18
Asaan FX 2025.10.28 06:00 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Niccyril Chirindo
5036
Resposta do desenvolvedor Niccyril Chirindo 2025.10.28 06:02
Thank you Sir fot the Great Review 😊😊
Craig1984
87
Craig1984 2025.08.14 03:25 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Niccyril Chirindo
5036
Resposta do desenvolvedor Niccyril Chirindo 2025.08.14 14:33
Okay Boss Will Improve to accommodate those
Responder ao comentário