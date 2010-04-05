AutoTrailingStopScalper

Auto Trailing Stop Scalper 

I created this to be a strict risk management ea that can be used from 1min to monthly time frame 

When it is deployed on the charts it will instantly place a Sell Trade with Stop Loss and Take Profit Automatically 

When the trade is 50% in profit it will automatically move Stop Loss to 1% in profit so if price were to come back to entry you don't lose anything

So you are basically risk free at all times as long as you bias is good on any time frame 

once the stop loss or take profit is hit it will automatically open another trade in the same direction why is this good?? Rem Stop loss is moved to 1% profit so you don't lose anything 

so if for eg. you placed the Scalper on the daily time and you are sure your bias is good let it run and you will be risk free even on 1min timeframe!!!!

 Can be used with any account size even $100!! with any pair Forex, Commodities, Indices Stocks etc..

You can adjust the stop loss, take profit ,trailing stop etc. to your liking 

Everyone that purchases this can send me a message at any time if they need more info... i even ran it through gpt to ensure it complies with all rules and regulations.

Live Account, Prop firms Time to take your trading to the next level...... So Good Luck Traders!!!!! 

