Gold Buy Scalper

I created Gold Buy Scalper to work with any account size specifically small accounts like $100 as most up coming traders don't have large accounts....

Once the Scalper is attached to the Charts it will automatically open a Buy trade with Take Profit and Stop Loss....

When take profit is hit it will automatically open a next trade in the same direction with same criteria...

It has strict risk management features in that it will not increase lot size, will only have one trade open at a time and if stop loss is hit it will not open another trade to preserve the account...

Gold Scalper is great for small accounts and large to compound where the TP is 10pips and SL 100pips...

The best Part is once TP is hit a next trade will automatically open in the direction so is also great for Swing Trades or 1 min time frame so you can leave it running for weeks or months knowing your account is compounding...

You can also Adjust the Lot size, Take Profit or Stop loss before its deployed on the chart.

Gold Buy Scalper will work on any time frame, on any pair- Forex, Indices , Stocks, Commodities, CFD,s etc Gold, US30, NASS100 etc 

 


                                          

