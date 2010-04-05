Swing Trade Hedge for Prop Firms

Swing Trade Hedge EA was created a solution to pass Prop Firm Challenges with ease for any trader.

As a swing trader whether its holding trades daily, weekly or monthly it will bring a sense of relaxation and patience

knowing exactly what your risk is and what you will gain as profit without the stress....


Once it is executed on the charts it will automatically place a buy and sell trade with stop loss and take profit ensuring only two trades are placed at all times.

No risky trading behavior, all you have to do is set the lot size you want to risk of your daily drawdown and set the take profit of the Challenge and let it run.


Eg. Say you purchase a 100k account the Daily Drawdown is 5000 and profit target is 10000 

     Simply set buy lot size and sell lot size and it will automatically execute the trade with take profit and stop loss.

      

      i will show an example with 5000 daily drawdown same as a 100k account.

     

      Everyone that purchases this EA will be given individual attention on Discord on the best way to find high quality trades to execute it as the idea is to take just two trades and pass the challenge.

      

      Weekly Swing Trade setups will be posted on the discord channel also. So Once i make profits you also make profits......

 

