Lowess Channel

5

MT5 version

Overview

The Lowess Channel indicator is a smoothed trend-following tool designed to help traders identify the direction of the trend, detect flat or ranging markets, and spot breakouts from consolidation zones. It creates a central smoothed line with upper and lower channel boundaries, adapting to market noise while maintaining clarity.

How It Works

  • The indicator builds a channel around a smoothed price line.
  • The central line reflects the current trend.
  • The upper and lower boundaries form a dynamic range or envelope.
  • These bands expand and contract based on recent price behavior and bandwidth settings.

How to Use the Indicator

1. Identifying Trend Direction

  • Uptrend: Price consistently stays above the central line and moves along the upper band.
  • Downtrend: Price stays below the central line and follows the lower band.
  • Neutral/Flat: Price oscillates between the bands with minimal slope in the central line.

2. Spotting Breakouts

  • A breakout above the upper band may signal bullish continuation or start of an uptrend.
  • A breakout below the lower band may signal bearish continuation or start of a downtrend.
  • Use volume or confirmation candles to validate breakouts.

3. Flat Market Detection

  • When the central line is mostly flat and price remains inside the bands, the market is ranging.
  • Traders may wait for a breakout from this range to enter a position in the direction of the breakout.

Alert System

Notification Options

  • Enable alerts through:
    • On-screen messages
    • Email notifications
    • Push notifications

Alert Conditions

  • Bullish Alerts: Trigger when price breaks above the upper channel, suggesting bullish momentum.
  • Bearish Alerts: Trigger when price breaks below the lower channel, indicating bearish momentum.

Customization Options

  • Channel Length: Adjusts the smoothness of the central trend line.
  • Multiplier: Controls the distance of the upper and lower bands from the center.
  • Bandwidth: Expands or contracts the overall channel width to accommodate different market conditions.


Recensioni 1
GB41267
29
GB41267 2025.04.29 08:24 
 

lo sto provando in demo su i cross più importanti a TF 1 ora e per ora sono soddisfatto. vediamo come procede per 2/3 mesi Complimenti e grazie mille

Tinashe Ndarimani
2343
Risposta dello sviluppatore Tinashe Ndarimani 2025.05.02 01:09
Grazie mille per la recensione 5+! Mi fa davvero piacere sapere che sei soddisfatto dei risultati finora.
