EA Manager Richpips

EA Manager RP is a simple yet powerful tool that can help protect your account from other EA's that don't have the features.

This came about because I personally use a 3rd party EA for trading but it just doesn't have all the bells and whistles so this was my work around and it works great.

I started off with a fully automated EA but unfortunately we can't have DLL imports here so this is the next best thing.

What this EA does:

Add a start and stop time

Maximum open trades

Days of the week you would like to trade

Maximum Account draw down