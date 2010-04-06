EA Manager Richpips

EA Manager RP is a simple yet powerful tool that can help protect your account from other EA's that don't have the features.

This came about because I personally use a 3rd party EA for trading but it just doesn't have all the bells and whistles so this was my work around and it works great.

I started off with a fully automated EA but unfortunately we can't have DLL imports here so this is the next best thing.

What this EA does:

  • Add a start and stop time
  • Maximum open trades
  • Days of the week you would like to trade
  • Maximum Account draw down

What happens if any of these are triggered:

  • This EA will automatically see that any of your inputs have been triggered
  • The value of the input will turn red within the GUI panel so you can see what is going on.
  • It will send you a notification (make sure you set notifications up in Metatrader's settings)
  • At anytime, you can choose not to receive notifications via the button.
  • As soon as all of your triggers are ok, it will send another notification to let you know

Updates in the near future:

  • News filter

