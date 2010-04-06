EA Manager Richpips
- Utilitaires
- Darren John Hunt
- Version: 1.2
EA Manager RP is a simple yet powerful tool that can help protect your account from other EA's that don't have the features.
This came about because I personally use a 3rd party EA for trading but it just doesn't have all the bells and whistles so this was my work around and it works great.
I started off with a fully automated EA but unfortunately we can't have DLL imports here so this is the next best thing.
What this EA does:
- Add a start and stop time
- Maximum open trades
- Days of the week you would like to trade
- Maximum Account draw down
What happens if any of these are triggered:
- This EA will automatically see that any of your inputs have been triggered
- The value of the input will turn red within the GUI panel so you can see what is going on.
- It will send you a notification (make sure you set notifications up in Metatrader's settings)
- At anytime, you can choose not to receive notifications via the button.
- As soon as all of your triggers are ok, it will send another notification to let you know
Updates in the near future:
- News filter