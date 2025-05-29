Best MA Crossover

Product Name: Moving Average Crossover EA (Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Symbol)

Note - I am personally using it for step index trading on1 hour timeframe. Don't buy this if you cannot fund your account by 1000 usd initially. Backtest it and then only buy it.


Overview:

This Expert Advisor (EA) is based on a reliable and time-tested moving average crossover strategy, utilizing the 50 EMA and 200 EMA to identify momentum-based entry opportunities across all supported indices and timeframes in MetaTrader 5.

The EA monitors multiple instruments simultaneously and adapts dynamically to the chart's timeframe, allowing traders to run it across various assets without manual reconfiguration.

Strategy Logic:

  • Buy Signal: When the 50 EMA crosses below the 200 EMA, a Buy order is opened.

  • Sell Signal: When the 50 EMA crosses above the 200 EMA, a Sell order is opened.

  • Trade entries are based on close price crossovers, not just price touch, for higher confirmation.

  • The EA supports multiple simultaneous symbols in one instance using dynamic symbol referencing.

Risk Management:

  • Take Profit: Automatically calculated using the Average True Range (ATR) multiplied by a user-defined factor.

  • Trailing Stop Loss: A trailing stop is engaged once the trade moves in profit by a predefined number of points.

  • Stop Loss: Optional static SL can be configured or omitted in favor of the dynamic trailing mechanism.

Inputs:

  • Fast EMA Period (default: 50)

  • Slow EMA Period (default: 200)

  • Lot Size (default: 0.1)

  • Trailing Stop (default: 200 points)

  • ATR Multiplier for TP (default: 2.0)

  • ATR Period (default: 14)

System Compatibility:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Timeframes: Works on all timeframes (uses current chart's timeframe)

  • Symbols: All trading indices and supported instruments in Market Watch

Performance and Testing:

This EA has been tested using multi-symbol and multi-timeframe configurations. While past performance does not guarantee future results, this strategy is designed for clarity, adaptability, and disciplined trade execution.

Note: No guarantees or profit claims are made. Please test in demo or strategy tester before applying to live accounts.

Optional Enhancements:

  • Account monitoring via signals (can be added)

  • Periodic updates and optimizations based on user feedback


Filtro:
Evans Mwesigye
138
Evans Mwesigye 2025.07.06 14:43 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Ashish Maheshkumar Patel
766
Risposta dello sviluppatore Ashish Maheshkumar Patel 2025.10.25 19:00
Check out my new EA Pivot Trend EA, which will give you good results in Boom and Crash https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153622?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
Rispondi alla recensione