SafeTrade Watchdog

Most individual traders fail not because of insufficient market knowledge or bad luck, but because they lack an independent risk control framework comparable to institutional trading desks. Emotional swings, impulsive entries, overleveraging, adding to losing positions without stops, and outright “gambling” behavior are the leading causes of persistent losses and blown accounts. Just like major financial institutions have dedicated risk control teams monitoring every trade and every vital risk metric, retail traders also need a “tireless and loyal risk manager” to help avoid catastrophic losses. That is the core mission of this EA.

Purpose-built for individual and family traders, this EA brings institutional-grade risk controls to your trading, solving the most common and dangerous risk management failures caused by human nature. Key features include:

Daily Drawdown Circuit Breaker

Set a maximum daily loss percentage for your account. If the loss threshold is reached, the EA will forcibly close all open positions, blocking further trading for the day and protecting your capital from runaway losses due to emotional or reckless trading.



Time-Based Risk Control

The main purpose is to prevent excessive trading in any single session from triggering the daily circuit breaker, which would leave you unable to trade when good opportunities arise later in the day.





When a symbol experiences a loss and closes, it enters a mandatory "cooling period" during which the EA cannot open new positions. This helps to:

Avoid emotional consecutive losses

Give time for market and trader to calm down

Prevent repeated attempts in unfavorable market conditions

Multi-Symbol Independent Risk Control

Supports up to 10 different trading symbols, each with its own on/off switch, maximum lots per trade, and maximum total lots, all independently adjustable for granular risk control.

Each symbol can have a unique allowed trading time window, preventing trades in low-volatility periods and enforcing disciplined trading hours to avoid overtrading.

Intelligent Position Management

No matter which symbol’s chart the EA is attached to, it continuously monitors all open trades. All positions without a stop loss will have one automatically applied, calculated either as a fixed value or dynamically using ATR, protecting you from “naked” exposure. Supports Parabolic SAR trailing stop for dynamic profit-locking and better protection of unrealized gains.

Limit Order Auto-Execution & Risk Integration

Automatically monitors and executes limit orders (Buy Limit/Sell Limit) as market orders with accurate lot size calculation based on risk parameters and your current account equity. Once triggered, the filled pending order is deleted, keeping your account clean and organized.

Stop Loss Expansion Guard

Each order starts with a maximum allowed stop loss. If the stop loss is later widened manually (or by another program), the EA will automatically re-tighten it to prevent “hoping” and runaway losses.

Violation and Risk Alerts

Critical risk and position management actions (such as forced closure or daily circuit breaker) will be instantly pushed to your mobile app, so you’re always in control. All key actions are logged, creating a complete audit trail for review and learning.

Daily send trading reports to email.

Profit and loss statistics, risk trigger statistics.Position time statistics, trading time distribution statistics.

In today’s fast-moving and unpredictable markets, with human emotion always a threat to your trading capital, a loyal and rational “risk manager” is a vital line of defense. No matter your strategy, this EA becomes your final shield—guarding your account, protecting your assets, and giving you the confidence to trade with peace of mind!

Key Parameter Descriptions:

EnableMobileNotify

Whether to enable mobile push notifications (recommended, so you receive immediate alerts for any critical risk or position management event).

RiskThresholdPercent

The daily loss circuit breaker threshold (as percent of account equity). For example, if set to “8%”, all positions will be closed and further entries disabled for the day when your daily loss reaches 8%.

EnablePendingExecution

Specifies whether to enable the feature that automatically converts qualified pending (limit) orders into market orders with intelligent risk-based position sizing.

RiskPerTradePercent

The maximum percent of your account equity to risk per (converted) limit order. For example, setting to “1%” means every triggered limit order will be sized so that, if stopped out, the loss is capped at 1% of equity.

Symbol parameter example (using Symbol1, all symbols have similar structure):

EnableSymbol1

Whether to allow trading for this symbol (disable to block all new positions on this symbol).

Symbol1StartHour / Symbol1StartMin / Symbol1EndHour / Symbol1EndMin

The allowed trading window for this symbol (server time).

MaxLotsPerTrade1

Maximum lot size per trade; any order larger than this will be forcibly closed.

MaxTotalLots1

Maximum allowed total lots for all positions of this symbol.

Symbol1StopMode

Stop loss mode – can be set to either fixed points or a dynamic ATR-based stop.

Symbol1FixedStop

Distance for the fixed stop loss mode (in points).

Symbol1ATRPeriod / Symbol1ATRMulti

ATR calculation period and multiplier for dynamic stop loss.

Symbol1SAR / Symbol1SARStep / Symbol1SARMaximum / Symbol1SARPeriod

Enables and configures SAR-based trailing for this symbol, fully customizable per asset.

All parameters are fully customizable and transparent, letting you build your own institutional-quality risk management solution!

⚠️ Usage Notes & Suggestions

Pending Order Trigger as Market Entry Only applies to limit orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit); stops (Buy Stop, Sell Stop) are ignored. The pending order’s lot size is not directly used; EA will convert it to the optimal size so that the stop loss represents only the set % of account equity. Example: If equity = $10,000 and EURUSD is at 1.2500, you place a Buy Limit @ 1.2450 for 10 lots. At 1.2500, the EA opens a market order for 0.2 lots with SL at 1.2450, then removes the Buy Limit. The EA lets you define the stop location while it automatically calculates appropriate lot size. To disable this, simply switch off EnablePendingExecution.

Trading Symbol Restrictions Trading is only allowed for symbols where EnableSymbol is true. Any orders outside the configured symbols are force-closed.

Lot Size Rules Orders with magic number = 0 (manual or other EA, but no magic) are subject to max lot-per-trade and max total lots per symbol. Orders with a non-zero magic number (from other EAs) are only subject to max total lots per symbol.

Order Type Matrix:

# Order Type

Position Size

Stop Loss Management

SL Expansion

Magic Number

Execution Type

Lot Limitation

1 Manual w/o SL

User chose (limited)

EA auto-calculates (ATR)

Not allowed

None

Market

Per-trade + total lots

2 Manual w/ SL

User chose (limited)

User defined

Not allowed

None

Market

Per-trade + total lots

3 Limit Order (Auto)

% of equity

Pending price as stop

Not allowed

Has

Pending -> Market

Equity % + total lots

4 Other EA (No magic)

User chose (limited)

User/EA/auto ATR

Not allowed

None， Treated as manual

Market

Per-trade + total lots

5 Other EA (Has magic)

Not restricted

Order’s defined SL

Not allowed

Has

Market

Only total lots limited





For best results, adjust parameters in a demo account first to find the risk control regime that fits your style and risk appetite.

For maximum discipline, consider running this EA on a private VPS server—give the password to your spouse or a trusted friend and keep yourself out!











