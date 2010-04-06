SafeTrade Watchdog

"When Every Trade Meets a Limit, Every Limit Leads to Success."

⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️： "Leave a 5-star review and be first in line for custom risk control features tailored to your trading style!"


Most individual traders fail not because of insufficient market knowledge or bad luck, but because they lack an independent risk control framework comparable to institutional trading desks. Emotional swings, impulsive entries, overleveraging, adding to losing positions without stops, and outright “gambling” behavior are the leading causes of persistent losses and blown accounts. Just like major financial institutions have dedicated risk control teams monitoring every trade and every vital risk metric, retail traders also need a “tireless and loyal risk manager” to help avoid catastrophic losses. That is the core mission of this EA.

Purpose-built for individual and family traders, this EA brings institutional-grade risk controls to your trading, solving the most common and dangerous risk management failures caused by human nature. Key features include:

Daily Drawdown Circuit Breaker
Set a maximum daily loss percentage for your account. If the loss threshold is reached, the EA will forcibly close all open positions, blocking further trading for the day and protecting your capital from runaway losses due to emotional or reckless trading.

Time-Based Risk Control
The main purpose is to prevent excessive trading in any single session from triggering the daily circuit breaker, which would leave you unable to trade when good opportunities arise later in the day.

Cooling Period

When a symbol experiences a loss and closes, it enters a mandatory "cooling period" during which the EA cannot open new positions. This helps to:

  • Avoid emotional consecutive losses
  • Give time for market and trader to calm down
  • Prevent repeated attempts in unfavorable market conditions

Multi-Symbol Independent Risk Control
Supports up to 10 different trading symbols, each with its own on/off switch, maximum lots per trade, and maximum total lots, all independently adjustable for granular risk control.
Each symbol can have a unique allowed trading time window, preventing trades in low-volatility periods and enforcing disciplined trading hours to avoid overtrading.

Intelligent Position Management
No matter which symbol’s chart the EA is attached to, it continuously monitors all open trades. All positions without a stop loss will have one automatically applied, calculated either as a fixed value or dynamically using ATR, protecting you from “naked” exposure. Supports Parabolic SAR trailing stop for dynamic profit-locking and better protection of unrealized gains.

Limit Order Auto-Execution & Risk Integration
Automatically monitors and executes limit orders (Buy Limit/Sell Limit) as market orders with accurate lot size calculation based on risk parameters and your current account equity. Once triggered, the filled pending order is deleted, keeping your account clean and organized.

Stop Loss Expansion Guard
Each order starts with a maximum allowed stop loss. If the stop loss is later widened manually (or by another program), the EA will automatically re-tighten it to prevent “hoping” and runaway losses.

Violation and Risk Alerts
Critical risk and position management actions (such as forced closure or daily circuit breaker) will be instantly pushed to your mobile app, so you’re always in control. All key actions are logged, creating a complete audit trail for review and learning.

Daily send trading reports to email.
Profit and loss statistics, risk trigger statistics.Position time statistics, trading time distribution statistics.

In today’s fast-moving and unpredictable markets, with human emotion always a threat to your trading capital, a loyal and rational “risk manager” is a vital line of defense. No matter your strategy, this EA becomes your final shield—guarding your account, protecting your assets, and giving you the confidence to trade with peace of mind!

Key Parameter Descriptions:

  • EnableMobileNotify
    Whether to enable mobile push notifications (recommended, so you receive immediate alerts for any critical risk or position management event).

  • RiskThresholdPercent
    The daily loss circuit breaker threshold (as percent of account equity). For example, if set to “8%”, all positions will be closed and further entries disabled for the day when your daily loss reaches 8%.

  • EnablePendingExecution
    Specifies whether to enable the feature that automatically converts qualified pending (limit) orders into market orders with intelligent risk-based position sizing.

  • RiskPerTradePercent
    The maximum percent of your account equity to risk per (converted) limit order. For example, setting to “1%” means every triggered limit order will be sized so that, if stopped out, the loss is capped at 1% of equity.

Symbol parameter example (using Symbol1, all symbols have similar structure):

  • EnableSymbol1
    Whether to allow trading for this symbol (disable to block all new positions on this symbol).

  • Symbol1StartHour / Symbol1StartMin / Symbol1EndHour / Symbol1EndMin
    The allowed trading window for this symbol (server time).

  • MaxLotsPerTrade1
    Maximum lot size per trade; any order larger than this will be forcibly closed.

  • MaxTotalLots1
    Maximum allowed total lots for all positions of this symbol.

  • Symbol1StopMode
    Stop loss mode – can be set to either fixed points or a dynamic ATR-based stop.

  • Symbol1FixedStop
    Distance for the fixed stop loss mode (in points).

  • Symbol1ATRPeriod / Symbol1ATRMulti
    ATR calculation period and multiplier for dynamic stop loss.

  • Symbol1SAR / Symbol1SARStep / Symbol1SARMaximum / Symbol1SARPeriod
    Enables and configures SAR-based trailing for this symbol, fully customizable per asset.

All parameters are fully customizable and transparent, letting you build your own institutional-quality risk management solution!

⚠️ Usage Notes & Suggestions

  • Pending Order Trigger as Market Entry

    • Only applies to limit orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit); stops (Buy Stop, Sell Stop) are ignored. The pending order’s lot size is not directly used; EA will convert it to the optimal size so that the stop loss represents only the set % of account equity.

    • Example: If equity = $10,000 and EURUSD is at 1.2500, you place a Buy Limit @ 1.2450 for 10 lots. At 1.2500, the EA opens a market order for 0.2 lots with SL at 1.2450, then removes the Buy Limit.

    • The EA lets you define the stop location while it automatically calculates appropriate lot size.

    • To disable this, simply switch off EnablePendingExecution.

  • Trading Symbol Restrictions

    • Trading is only allowed for symbols where EnableSymbol is true.

    • Any orders outside the  configured symbols are force-closed.

  • Lot Size Rules

    • Orders with magic number = 0 (manual or other EA, but no magic) are subject to max lot-per-trade and max total lots per symbol.

    • Orders with a non-zero magic number (from other EAs) are only subject to max total lots per symbol.

  • Order Type Matrix:

# Order Type
 Position Size
 Stop Loss Management
 SL Expansion
 Magic Number
 Execution Type
 Lot Limitation
1 Manual w/o SL
 User chose (limited)
 EA auto-calculates (ATR)
 Not allowed
 None
 Market
 Per-trade + total lots
2 Manual w/ SL
 User chose (limited)
 User defined
 Not allowed
 None
 Market
 Per-trade + total lots
3 Limit Order (Auto)
 % of equity
 Pending price as stop
 Not allowed
 Has
 Pending -> Market
 Equity % + total lots
4 Other EA (No magic)
 User chose (limited)
 User/EA/auto ATR
 Not allowed
 None，Treated as manual
 Market
 Per-trade + total lots
5 Other EA (Has magic)
 Not restricted
 Order’s defined SL
 Not allowed
 Has
 Market
 Only total lots limited

  • For best results, adjust parameters in a demo account first to find the risk control regime that fits your style and risk appetite.

  • For maximum discipline, consider running this EA on a private VPS server—give the password to your spouse or a trusted friend and keep yourself out!




Prodotti consigliati
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Save screen
Dominik Kaczorowski
Utilità
A script that allows you to quickly save the image of the current chart. Accelerate the use of the script by assigning a keyboard shortcut to it. The image is saved in the location of your MT4 platform: /MQL4/Files/{current_date}. The script does not contain any parameters. The name of the chart being saved is determined automatically and consists of a symbol, the current date and the timeframe. Attention! Files with the same names are overwritten!
Quick Panel Pro
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (1)
Utilità
Questo EA è uno strumento di trading professionale che integra una gestione flessibile del rischio e 6 set di pannelli di trading. Versione MT5:   Quick Panel Hedging caratteristiche I calcoli batch sono rapidi e semplici. Quando si sposta la linea di arresto, i calcoli vengono eseguiti immediatamente. La maggior parte delle transazioni commerciali può essere completata rapidamente semplicemente facendo clic su questo pannello. Puoi passare rapidamente da un pannello all'altro semplicemente face
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
NFTraderLite
Wayne Gavin Hattingh
Utilità
NFTrader Lite Displays Resistance / Support Lines Displays Take Profit and Stop Loss Easy adjust Take Profit/Stop Loss and Lot Size Open Buy/Sell with one click Displays Take Profit/Stop Loss in money value Easy to hide the panel when in trading Take your trading to the next step with easy to use panel display For more information please visit us at www.nextforce-ig.com
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilità
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilità
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
Modify SELL orders
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Utilità
Modify SELL orders v1.0    Managing Orders   During trading, you may need to modify   orders, i.e.   to change stop levels or  take profit. This can be done with one click with  the script Modify SELL orders v1.0 The script modifies all orders (market )  with specified Take Profit and Stop Loss.(pip or price) If the take profit or(and) stop loss is incorrect, then the value is not changed. Parameters script : Take Profit (PIP) Stop Loss (PIP) Take Profit (price) Stop Loss (price)
Levels tool pro MT4
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilità
Just a panel for drawing levels. Minimal but very useful thing. This is a further development of the free version. This is the version that I use myself and it has many behavior adjustments. ---- 12 types of customized levels. Support for rectangle and line levels. If you need to prevent a level from extending, add "noext" to the end of the name level object. For any update idea please contact me here. ---- This is not an indicator, don't download the demo, it doesn't work For test see free ver
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Expert or candle finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilità
Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4 Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you. This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick patt
Cross Trend Line to Trade
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilità
Questo consulente offre le seguenti funzionalità: Posizione aperta: apri un ordine lungo o corto quando il prezzo attraversa la linea di tendenza. Liquidazione: liquida le posizioni lunghe o corte quando il prezzo attraversa la linea di tendenza. Trailing Stop Loss – L'EA segue la linea di tendenza e continua ad aumentare lo stop loss per gli ordini a lungo termine o a ridurre lo stop loss per gli ordini a breve termine. La linea può essere una linea di tendenza o una linea orizzontale.       Le
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand per MetaTrader 4 (ti invitiamo a condividere la tua recensione o il tuo feedback, positivo o negativo, in modo che altri trader possano trarre vantaggio dalla tua esperienza.) : Benvenuti nell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand. Questo indicatore è progettato per identificare le zone di offerta e domanda ininterrotte. Questo indicatore può aiutare il trader a visualizzare il mercato come zone; è possibile vedere come il prezzo rispetti alcune potent
FREE
Fibonacci System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
The system applies Fibo levels. Apart from basic Fibo levels (23.6; 38.2; 50.0; 61.8; 100.0;), the EA features custom levels (34.0; 36.0; 64.0; 66.0;). You can decide the levels trading is to be performed from. Sample trade: when the market is bullish and the price rolls back to the levels (as we remember, we select the levels on our own), the EA opens buy orders. The opposite is true for sell orders. The EA can work in three modes. Each of the modes is a separate Fibo levels construction method
Trading assistant
Hamed Alibakhsh
Utilità
As it is known, one of the winning parameters in Forex market is Money Management, which is more crucial than a good strategy. So it is good to know that there is a hidden fact in the market, so called pip's value. Most traders pay no attention to this fact. Here comes an example to brighten up. If you have an EUR account, pip's value for each 0.1 lots on EURGBP is around 1.10380 (it depends on the current rate) and on EURUSD is around 0.85050, it means if you take a trade on each of these curre
TelegramAlerts4DrawdownAndTarget
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Utilità
This program sends alerts to telegram when a specified profit target or drawdown level is reached. The profit target and drawdown level are specified as percentages of the daily starting balance in the inputs. When you purchase feel free to contact me for any assistance required with the setup. I am open to adding custom functions limited to profit or drawdown alerts
Emotion controlling EA
Prabhu Jaishankar
Utilità
Do you over trade???  Do you lose your account by adjusting the stop loss or not putting stop loss?? Do you cross your daily loss limit and closed your account??? Do you breach your funded account??? Do you fail frequently because of emotion??   So you have to control your emotion in trading. And this EA will do the job for you. You can not repeat those mistake even if you try hard. Just set the EA and relax. This will do major role in funded account. This EA will not open orders/positions. It j
ObjectPriceAlert
Alexander Lasygin
Utilità
This utility gives a signal when the price crosses the graphical object. Also shows the distance to the object from the Bid price. It is possible to use not only with built by hand but also with those that draw other indicators. Use the filters by type and name. Works with most of the available constructions Trend Line, Horizontal Line, Vertical Line, Rectangle, Channel, Fibo Channel, Fibo, Expansion, Andrews Pitchfork, Gann Line, Trend By Angle, StdDev Channel, Regression Channel. It is possibl
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Deposit defender MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Utilità
The utility is designed to save funds on your trading account. There is support for three levels of minimum equity and free margin. For each level, you can set partial (by a certain percentage) or complete closing of all market orders. The partial close percentage is applied for each order separately based on its current size (i.e. the size at the time the equity or free margin reaches the appropriate level). Upon reaching the last third level, the utility can close all charts, which will make i
HungrySpider
Aleksandr Hudilainen
2 (1)
Utilità
Hungry Spider EA is a convenient trading panel and a useful assistant to manage your trades and to set a grid of orders ( not pending orders ) with a push notification option. Hungry Spider is a trading panel to help you save time while trading. The EA does not open orders, but it sets a grid. The grid then opens at actual prices without using pending orders. The grid can be turned on and off in a single click. The EA includes a Trailing Stop function, which can also be activated in a single cli
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicatori
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Risk Panel VIP
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Utilità
Risk Panel VIP (MT4) Risk Panel VIP is a professional Tool for MetaTrader 4 designed for fast, disciplined execution. It calculates position size from your balance risk and places Stop Loss / Take Profit accordingly. This is a trade management utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Draggable Stop Line : place the stop on chart; the panel auto-calculates lot size from your configured risk % of balance (default 2%, editable). Context-aware a
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.33 (3)
Experts
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
Rebecca
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The expert system Rebecca goes through the whole history and can work with a currency pair (USDCAD) with a single setting. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. Recommended 1000 $. It is necessary to test the bot both on all ticks and in any other mode, the opening prices are also suitable. Rebecca bot, works using the Mockingbird indicator. Work only with the USDCAD currency pair, period H1. To
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilità
Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilità
Partial Closure EA MT4 ti consente di chiudere parzialmente qualsiasi operazione sul tuo conto, manualmente tramite una percentuale scelta della dimensione del lotto e/o per numero di ticket, oppure automaticamente a percentuali specifiche dei livelli di TP/SL, chiudendo una percentuale della dimensione iniziale del lotto su un massimo di 10 livelli di take profit e 10 di stop loss. Può gestire tutte o alcune delle operazioni nel tuo conto specificando o escludendo determinati numeri magici, co
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilità
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilità
Exp-Averager   è progettato per calcolare la media delle operazioni che hanno ricevuto un certo prelievo aprendo operazioni di media. Il consulente ha la capacità di aprire nuove posizioni in tendenza o contro la tendenza attuale. Include anche una funzione intelligente di trailing stop che si applica a una serie di posizioni. Il consulente può aumentare o diminuire la dimensione del lotto delle posizioni. Questa è una strategia ampiamente utilizzata per riportare le posizioni in perdita al pre
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione