Mt4 Breakout FX Detector

This is a powerful, session-aware breakout indicator designed for serious traders who thrive on volatility and structure. Engineered for precision, it identifies high-probability breakout zones during the London and New York trading sessions—where the market moves with intent.

Key Features:

  • Session Range Detection
    Automatically detects and highlights the key price range of London and New York sessions.

  • Breakout Confirmation
    Identifies breakout candles after the session range, with clear bullish and bearish arrows.

  • Visual Session Boxes
    Sleek, color-coded rectangles display the high/low zones for each session. Fully customizable for transparency and visibility.

  • Volume-Time Awareness
    Focuses only on the most liquid and volatile parts of the day—when real moves happen.

  • Clean and Minimal Interface
    No clutter, just smart visual guidance.


Inputs and Customization:

  • Adjustable session times (e.g., London 08:00–10:00, New York 13:00–15:00)

  • Choose your timeframe (default: M1 for scalpers)

  • Toggle history lookback and rectangle visibility

  • Customize session and breakout colors to match your chart style


Ideal For:

  • Breakout traders

  • London/New York session scalpers

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC) followers

  • Algorithmic strategy developers


